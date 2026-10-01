Eastside Awards Celebrates the Best of East Belfast

Nominations are now open for the 11th Eastside Awards in association with Belfast City Airport as the search is on for the people, businesses, community organisations, local heroes, volunteers and young people who are making a difference across East Belfast. The awards ceremony has become a major fixture in the Belfast events calendar, recognising the achievements, innovation, dedication and community spirit of people and organisations across East Belfast.

Following the milestone tenth anniversary celebrations in January, which brought more than 450 people together to celebrate the best of East Belfast in Titanic Belfast, the 11th Eastside Awards in association with Belfast City Airport will build on a decade of recognising the people and organisations that make East Belfast such a vibrant place to live, work and visit.

This year’s awards will once again shine a spotlight on achievements across business, community, arts and culture, education, sport, health and wellbeing, tourism and volunteering, alongside a range of public vote categories celebrating local favourites.

Jonathan McAlpin, Chair of the Eastside Awards Committee and Chief Executive of East Belfast Enterprise, said: “The tenth Eastside Awards was a very special milestone for everyone involved, but what makes me particularly excited is that we are now looking ahead to our 11th year.

“For more than a decade, these awards have provided an opportunity to award people who are making an outstanding contribution to East Belfast. These people give of themselves to make East Belfast a better place, often quietly and without seeking recognition.

“From entrepreneurs and employers to community champions, volunteers, teachers, young people, artists, sportspeople and those working tirelessly behind the scenes, there are so many incredible stories of achievement across East Belfast.

“The strength of the Eastside Awards is that they belong to the community. The public nominations and votes demonstrate just how passionate people are about championing their local businesses, organisations and individuals.

“I would encourage everyone to think about the people and organisations they believe deserve recognition and put them forward. You never know where a nomination might lead, and it could be the opportunity to give someone the recognition they truly deserve.

“We are grateful to our sponsors and partners, particularly Belfast City Airport, whose continued support enables us to celebrate the very best of East Belfast year after year.”

Anna McKelvey, Community Fund Ambassador at Belfast City Airport said: “It is fantastic to be returning once again as principal sponsor of the Eastside Awards. Belfast City Airport has supported the awards since their inception 11 years ago, and it is great to continue backing an event that champions the people and organisations that make East Belfast such a special place.

“Located in the heart of East Belfast, we recognise the importance of being a good neighbour and maintaining strong connections with the local community. We work closely with schools and community groups across the area all year round, helping to support local initiatives and provide positive opportunities.

“Supporting the Eastside Awards is a natural extension of that commitment, giving us the chance to celebrate the people making a real difference across East Belfast.”

The winner of The 2026 Eastside Award for Outstanding Contribution, sponsored by East Belfast Enterprise, will be selected by the Eastside Awards committee and will recognise an individual whose contribution has made a significant and lasting difference to the community.

At the glittering awards ceremony in Titanic Belfast on Friday 29 January 2027, hosted by broadcaster Tara Mills, finalists will enjoy a drinks reception sponsored by Catalyst, guests will be treated to entertainment sponsored by Ballyhackamore Credit Union and table wine will be sponsored by the Eastside Awards venue partner, Titanic Belfast.

Visit www.eastsideawards.org for more information on how to enter before the deadline on Friday 16 October and follow the Eastside Awards at www.belfastlive.co.uk/all-about/eastside-awards and on social media