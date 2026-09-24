The Dead Rabbit’s Jack McGarry returns to Belfast to inspire Ulster University students

The Belfast-born owner of The Dead Rabbit, the world’s most awarded Irish pub, will share his career journey and hospitality expertise with students in the latest Ulster University Culinary Salon Ulster University will welcome award-winning Belfast-born hospitality entrepreneur Jack McGarry, owner of the award-winning New York bar and hospitality brand The Dead Rabbit, back to the city for a special dining and learning experience designed to inspire the next generation of hospitality professionals.

Hosted at The Academy Restaurant at Ulster University Belfast, the collaboration will see Jack host the latest Culinary Salon Dinner on 22 October, joined by The Dead Rabbit’s Director of Operations, Laura Torres, and Director of Marketing, Grainne O’Neill, working with students on the BSc Culinary Arts Management and BSc International Hospitality Management programmes.

Originally from North Belfast, Jack will share his career journey, hospitality experience, and his award-winning approach to guest experience and operational excellence with Ulster University students in the setting of Academy Restaurant. The entrepreneur will also lead an industry networking event on 21 October, bringing together students and leading hospitality professionals in Belfast for a unique celebration of innovative hospitality management.

Supported by the Savoy Educational Trust, the events form part of Ulster University’s Culinary Salon series, which connects students with some of the most influential figures in the global food and hospitality industry.

One of the North of Ireland’s most successful hospitality exports, Jack co-founded The Dead Rabbit in New York city in 2013. Inspired by the values and standards he developed while working at Belfast’s Merchant Hotel, he helped transform the venue into one of the most celebrated bars in the world. The Dead Rabbit has won multiple international awards, including World’s Best Bar, while Jack himself was named International Bartender of the Year, establishing his reputation as one of the leading figures in global hospitality.

The menu for the specially curated Culinary Salon dinner, designed by Jack and the Dead Rabbit team in collaboration with Ulster University culinary and hospitality students, will feature influences from The Dead Rabbit, a venue known for its Guinness, Irish coffee, and world-class cocktails.

Throughout the event, students will work closely with Jack and gain an insight into world-class cocktail craftsmanship and the importance of innovation and storytelling to build a successful, world-renowned brand.

Looking ahead to the event, Jack McGarry said:

“We’re absolutely delighted to be working alongside Ulster University and to have the opportunity to showcase what we do to the next generation of hospitality leaders coming through their incredible Academy. I take the responsibility of passing the baton very seriously. Our industry only moves forward if those of us fortunate enough to have built careers in it share what we’ve learned from both our successes and our failures, open doors, and give the next generation the tools, confidence, and opportunities to take hospitality somewhere even better than we could.”

The collaboration reflects Ulster University’s commitment to providing students with industry-led learning experiences that connect classroom learning with industry expertise.

Robert McKenna, Head of Department. Hospitality & Tourism Management, Ulster University said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Jack back to Belfast as part of our Culinary Salon series. His journey from North Belfast to co-founding one of the world’s most celebrated bars is an inspiring example for our students and the wider hospitality community.

“Events like this give our students the opportunity to learn directly from industry leaders while experiencing the creativity, innovation and excellence that define world-class hospitality. The Academy is where the future of hospitality is being shaped, and Culinary Salon events give our students and guests the opportunity to experience that journey together. We’re proud to collaborate with Jack and The Dead Rabbit to create a unique learning experience that connects future talent with global expertise.”

Since its launch, the Culinary Salon series has welcomed leading figures from across the food and hospitality sectors, including Ken Hom, Andi Oliver and Chris McClurg, offering students unique opportunities to engage with internationally recognised chefs, restaurateurs and entrepreneurs.

Angela Maher FIH, Chief Executive of the Savoy Educational Trust, said:

“Connecting students with inspirational and highly skilled professionals from across the hospitality sector is so important – it enriches the learning experience and can act as a catalyst for considering career paths that students might never have contemplated before. The Culinary Salon series at Ulster University is a superb initiative. It demonstrates what can be achieved when industry and education collaborate, and the Trust is delighted to support.”