Dawn to Dusk Fundraiser Raises £23,431 for Action Cancer

Following a cancer diagnosis in 2024, Ashleigh McGrugan, from Doagh, began using Action Cancer’s therapeutic support services at Action Cancer House in Belfast. This included acupuncture and integrative holistic therapies. The support that Ashleigh received made her determined to raise some money to ensure that these services continued to be available to those who needed them most.

What began as a discussion about having a sponsored, continuous walk from Portrush to Portstewart with the hope of raising at least £1,000 for the charity ended up as something unimaginable.

32-year-old Ashleigh explains: “I had been using the therapeutic support services at Action Cancer for some time and to me they were absolutely invaluable. As a result, I wanted to help raise some money so others could benefit in the same way that I had. So, the Dawn to Dusk Walk from Portrush to Portstewart was born and on Sunday 3rd May. We all set off, joined by more people than I would ever have imagined. We initially thought it would have been up to 100 but it just grew and grew way beyond expectation.”

“Since then, I have been completely blown away by the support, generosity and kindness shown by everyone involved. Initially we had hoped to reach, if we were lucky, at most, £2,000, but together, we raised an absolutely incredible £23,431 for Action Cancer. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to properly put into words just how grateful I am.

“It was a privilege to do this for such an important charity as Action Cancer and to know that the money raised will enable the charity to continue its incredible therapeutic support services, which are completely free to the client, for people like me and other families across Northern Ireland.

“When we started this, I could never have imagined seeing a figure like £23,431 at the end of it. It just shows what can happen when people come together.

“To our walkers, our supporters, the businesses who helped us, everyone who donated and walked, a massive thank you. I’m absolutely overwhelmed, incredibly proud and so, so grateful. The Dawn to Dusk Walk is something I will never forget.”

Mark Irwin-Watson, Community Group Executive at Action Cancer, said: “We genuinely cannot thank Ashleigh enough for what she has done for Action Cancer. At a time when she could have been focusing her time and energy into other things, she chose to make space for us and hold a fundraiser to ensure that others could continue to benefit from our cancer support services.”

“It doesn’t surprise me that Ashleigh raised such a phenomenal amount of money because that is the type of person she is, an utterly selfless human being who puts the needs of others before her own. Everyone here at Action Cancer has been humbled by what Ashleigh has managed to achieve – a truly beautiful and inspirational person.”

Action Cancer offers a range of therapeutic support services to those with a cancer diagnosis, their family and friends. Spaces are currently available on Action Cancer’s online and in-person group talks on a range of topics including relaxation techniques, mindfulness, strategies to aid sleep, talking to children about cancer, self-care techniques, coping with the loss of a loved one, strategies for managing surgical scars, acupressure techniques, nutrition, exercise and supporting behaviour change.

Attending these talks is an easy and accessible way to get support and learn new techniques to help individuals and their families cope with the challenges that a cancer diagnosis can bring. To find out more and to register, please go to www.actioncancer.org/group-events or call 028 9080 3444.