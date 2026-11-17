Beyond the Plate unveiled at AC Hotel by Marriott Belfast, celebrating inclusive dining through a culinary experience inspired by the chef’s personal family journey

Celebrity chef and television personality Jean-Christophe Novelli has brought a pioneering sensory dining experience to Belfast, inspired by his personal commitment to creating more inclusive environments for autistic people and those with sensory differences.

Beyond the Plate: The Inclusion Matters Sensory Dining Experience made its European debut at AC Hotel by Marriott Belfast, home to Novelli at City Quays, following previous activity in Australia and Asia.

The initiative holds particular personal significance for Jean-Christophe, whose son Valentino is autistic. Drawing on his family’s experiences, the acclaimed chef is passionate about demonstrating how thoughtful changes to the dining environment can help make hospitality more welcoming and accessible.

More than simply exploring food through taste, texture, aroma and presentation, Beyond the Plate celebrates the different ways people experience the world, reinforcing a simple but powerful message: everyone deserves a place at the table.

Hosted in the hotel’s Titanic View Suite on Tuesday 10 November, the intimate Chef’s Table experience brought together invited guests for a specially created three-course menu, with each dish personally introduced by Jean-Christophe.

The evening celebrated the inspiration, ingredients and culinary techniques behind each course, encouraging guests to explore how contrasting flavours, aromas and textures contribute to the overall dining experience.

The menu showcased a selection of Northern Ireland ingredients and produce, including Portavogie prawns, Guinness wheaten bread, Gracehill black pudding and Bushmills-poached plums, reflecting Jean-Christophe’s passion for combining culinary creativity with local flavours.

The initiative builds on the Inclusion Matters programme, which was rolled out in Australia with the support of Mastercard. The Australian campaign was spearheaded by Julie Nestor, Executive Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Asia Pacific, Mastercard, who played a leading role in championing more inclusive experiences for autistic people and those with sensory differences.

A key element of the programme is Sensory Notes, an innovative approach to menu descriptions that provides additional information about the appearance, preparation, presentation and taste of dishes, helping diners feel more informed and confident when choosing their food.

Jean-Christophe Novelli, Culinary Director of Novelli at City Quays, said:

“Belfast has always felt like a second home to me. From the moment I first became involved with AC Hotel by Marriott Belfast, I felt a genuine connection to the city, its people and its hospitality scene.

“This is a cause that is very close to my heart, and to the heart of my wife, Michelle. Our son Valentino is autistic, and his autism is woven into every part of our daily lives. So much of what we do as a family is about making the world a little gentler and more joyful for him. The world was not built with Valentino in mind. That is not his shortcoming – it is ours to put right.

“As a chef and restaurateur, I have the chance to change one small corner of that world. The things most of us never notice in a restaurant – a sudden noise, harsh lighting, not knowing what will arrive on the plate – can cause great anxiety for autistic people. By making small, thoughtful changes wherever we can, we give more people the opportunity to relax and truly enjoy their experience. To me, that is what hospitality should always be.

“I’m incredibly proud to bring Beyond the Plate to Belfast. It’s an opportunity to celebrate food while encouraging greater understanding of how we can make dining a more welcoming experience for everyone.”

The event also provided an opportunity to showcase AC Hotel by Marriott Belfast’s private dining offering, with the Titanic View Suite providing an intimate setting with stunning views of Belfast’s historic waterfront and the iconic Harland and Wolff cranes.

Paula Stuart, General Manager of AC Hotel by Marriott Belfast, said:

“We are delighted that Belfast has been chosen to host the first European Beyond the Plate sensory dining experience. It is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the city’s hospitality offering and our continued commitment to creating memorable and welcoming experiences for guests.

“Jean-Christophe has been an integral part of the hotel’s story since its opening, and his passion for Belfast and the restaurant is as strong as ever.

“At AC Hotel by Marriott Belfast, we are always looking for opportunities to evolve our offering, whether through innovative dining experiences, our private dining facilities or the exceptional service provided by our team.

“Beyond the Plate demonstrates how food can bring people together while encouraging greater awareness of the different ways individuals experience dining. We are proud to be part of an initiative that places inclusion at the heart of hospitality.

“We look forward to building on this experience and introducing the sensory dining concept at Novelli at City Quays in the New Year, giving more guests the opportunity to enjoy this innovative approach to dining.”

Located in a central Belfast location in City Quays, AC Hotel by Marriott Belfast has established itself as a distinctive waterfront destination, combining contemporary accommodation with dining at Novelli at City Quays.

Under Jean-Christophe’s culinary direction, the restaurant offers Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, with an emphasis on quality local ingredients, creative presentation and warm, welcoming hospitality.

The Beyond the Plate experience concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session, giving guests an opportunity to hear more about Jean-Christophe’s culinary journey, his inspiration and his philosophy on creating memorable dining experiences.