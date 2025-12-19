Beauty Pick of the Week: Yon-Ka Serum Omega

Yon-Ka are launching the perfect product to beat the January blues. Yon-Ka Serum Omega, is a groundbreaking intensive serum for barrier repair and deep nourishment – exactly what our skin needs in the depths of the cold, dark winter.
As omega supplements continue to be widely recognised for their role in supporting overall health and inflammation control, Yon-Ka Paris brings this nutritional powerhouse directly to the skin. The innovative formula is designed to address one of the most essential elements of skin health: the outermost protective barrier.
