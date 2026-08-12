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Aspects Festival 2026 Brings Celebrated Writers, New Voices and a Landmark Poetry Programme to Bangor

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Bangor will once again become a hub for literature, creativity and conversation this autumn as Aspects Festival returns from 23 September to 4 October 2026 with a vibrant programme of author talks, poetry events, workshops, performances and an exhibition.

For more than three decades, Aspects Festival has celebrated and nurtured literary talent, bringing established and emerging writers together with audiences. This year’s programme continues that tradition, offering opportunities to discover new voices, develop creative skills and engage with the literary arts.

A major highlight is A Poet in Every Port, a UK-wide poetry initiative led by London’s Southbank Centre to mark its 75th anniversary. Aspects Festival is proud to host the final stop of the tour, bringing poetry readings, workshops, performances and the National Mobile Poetry Library to Bangor.

The festival also welcomes acclaimed authors including John Banville, Jan Carson, David Park and Alistair Moffat, alongside theatre critic Jane Coyle and illustrator Neal McCullough. Visitors can enjoy creative writing workshops, Bangor Abbey Graveyard Tours, poetry events and the launch of Bangor’s Literary Journal.

Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Craig Blaney, said: “I am delighted to welcome the return of Aspects Festival for another year. I’m particularly pleased that Bangor will host the final stop of the Southbank Centre’s A Poet in Every Port programme. With a wonderful mix of internationally renowned authors, emerging writers, workshops, performances and free events, this year’s programme offers something for everyone to enjoy.”

Tickets are on sale now at aspectsfestival.com

Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Craig Blaney, poet Amy Louise Wyatt and illustrator Neal McCullough

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