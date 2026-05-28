ANDepic invites the people of Ards and North Down to help create a new epic performance

ANDepic, a major new community theatre production from acclaimed arts company Terra Nova – a project supported by PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB) – has been announced. It is inviting people across Ards and North Down to take part in the creation of a large-scale, original performance set to premiere in March 2027.

Building on the success of the company’s previous borough-wide spectacle ANDdream (2019) based on A Midsummer Night’s Dream, ANDepic will bring together professional intercultural artists and local people in a long-term co-creative process designed to develop a new epic work, inspired by Homer’s The Odyssey, rooted in the stories, histories, and lived experiences of the borough, while also connecting to global traditions of storytelling.

ANDepic is a co-designed theatre project, meaning that while professional artists provide structure, guidance, and artistic leadership, the content of the work is shaped directly by the people of Ards and North Down. The result will be a major new performance piece that reflects local voices and experiences while also drawing on intercultural perspectives.

Over the next 18 months, participants from across the borough will be offered opportunities to get involved in every aspect of production creation, including writing, acting, dance, music, design, costume, stagecraft, technical production, and more. The project will begin early summer with a series of informal taster sessions to introduce the project, bring people together, and show them how to take part, regardless of experience.

These initial sessions will lead into a summer programme of collaborative writing workshops, where participants will work alongside professional artists to develop the epic story that will underpin the production. Alongside this, the creative team will undertake extensive community engagement and ‘epic research’ by meeting groups across Ards and North Down.

An exciting milestone in the project will be a large-scale collaborative weekend event later this year, bringing participants and professional artists together for an immersive creative experience where the production will begin to take shape as a unified ensemble. The final stage of development will take place in early 2027, leading to the premiere of the finished production in March 2027, co-created by the community and the artistic team.

Cllr Joe Boyle, the PEACEPLUS Partnership Chair, said:

“Investing in ANDepic means investing in people, participation and place. This project demonstrates the power of the arts to build connection, develop skills and create shared experiences that last far beyond the final performance. We are proud to support a programme that is open, accessible and rooted in meaningful collaboration across communities, while also showcasing the borough on a wider cultural stage.”

Andrea Montgomery, Artistic Director Terra Nova productions added:

“ANDepic is about gathering the stories of our personal journeys, the ones that live in all our hearts, transforming them into something extraordinary through collaboration. We will work with borough residents of all ages and backgrounds to shape a new epic performance that reflects both the richness of Ards and North Down and its connections to the wider world. This is about shared authorship – where professional artists and local participants come together to create something neither could make alone.”

ANDepic is open to everyone, including individuals, families, schools, and community groups. No previous experience is required, but all skills and talents are warmly welcomed. The project is designed to be fully inclusive, offering multiple ways to participate Participant. s will also have the opportunity to develop new creative and technical skills through hands-on workshops and collaborative practice. If you would like to take part or to find out further information visit: https://www.terranovaproductions.net/andepic or follow on Instagram: TerraNovaDrama and Facebook: Terra Nova Productions.