Ulster Tatler Interiors 25th Anniversary Dinner

Ulster Tatler Interiors marked a very special 25-year anniversary at the Harbour Commissioners, Belfast for the magazine’s annual anniversary dinner and lifetime achievement awards, sponsored by Hafele. The evening was a celebration of individuals at the pinnacle of success, having had long and productive careers in the interiors sector. Following the dinner and awards ceremony, presented by Rebecca McKinney, 80s music performed by The Handsome Princes kept guests dancing late into the night. For more coverage see the June issue of Ulster Tatler. The drinks partner for the evening was United Wines.