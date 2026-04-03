spot_img

Win the NEW Franke Mythos Water Hub

admin
By admin
In
Home Mega Headernews

Say goodbye to waiting for your preferred choice of water experience and wasting plastic. 

Welcome the new Franke Mythos Water Hub, an innovative 6-in-1 home solution instantly providing hot or cold water and four special filtered water functions: instant boiling, chilled, ambient, and sparkling.

Water your way is now at a touch of the tap.

Value of the tap is £3,407

Answer the following the question to be in with a chance to win:

   How many features does this Franke tap have?

Terms and Conditions: CLOSING DATE is 31st May 2026

Installation of the tap is included within Northern Ireland. Employees of Bodel, Franke or Ulster Tatler are not eligible to enter the competition.

Must Read

Previous article
Win the NEW Franke Mythos Water Hub

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news in your domain of interest. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Subscribe to our eNewsletter

About Us

Ulster Tatler is a lifestyle and society magazine based in Northern Ireland. Established in 1966, Ulster Tatler is Northern Ireland's largest and most widely read monthly magazine. It has coverage of a wide range of events in the N Ireland social calendar as well as local fashion, beauty, healthcare and much more. The focus of the magazine is very much on the positive aspects of life in N Ireland.

Address

Unit 26, The Workshop, Ormeau Business Park in the Gasworks, Belfast BT7 2JA 

Affiliates Of Ulster Tatler Audited Bureau of Circulations

Terms & Conditions

We do not store credit card details nor do we share customer details with any 3rd parties.

Delivery for each issue is the first week of every month.

To cancel your subscription call 028 9066 3311 at least a week before the release of the latest issue.

If you cancel your subscription you are refunded the remaining amount on a pro-rata basis, ie If you purchase a years supply and cancel after 6 months you are refunded the remaining 6 months payment.

© 2026 Ulster Tatler | All rights reserved