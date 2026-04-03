Win the NEW Franke Mythos Water Hub

Say goodbye to waiting for your preferred choice of water experience and wasting plastic.

Welcome the new Franke Mythos Water Hub, an innovative 6-in-1 home solution instantly providing hot or cold water and four special filtered water functions: instant boiling, chilled, ambient, and sparkling.

Water your way is now at a touch of the tap.

Value of the tap is £3,407

Answer the following the question to be in with a chance to win:

How many features does this Franke tap have?

Terms and Conditions: CLOSING DATE is 31st May 2026

Installation of the tap is included within Northern Ireland. Employees of Bodel, Franke or Ulster Tatler are not eligible to enter the competition.