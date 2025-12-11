spot_img

UNITED WINES AND BELFAST GIANTS DRIVE HOME ROAD SAFETY MESSAGE

Leading drinks distributor United Wines has expanded its popular Designated Driver campaign to include the Belfast Giants’ Elite League match against Guildford Flames at the SSE Arena on Friday December 12.
Any fan offering to stay sober and drive their friends to and from the big match will receive a FREE can of leading non-alcoholic beer Heineken® 0.0 by making themselves known and showing their car keys to United Wines promotional staff inside the Arena.
Fans will also have a chance to take part in a ‘puck drop’ competition to win merchandise or a free Heineken® 0.0.
Launching the Designated Driver promotion ahead of the big match are United Wines Brand Manager David Greenlees with Belfast Giants players Josh Roach (left) and Sam Jones. Offer available while stocks last.
