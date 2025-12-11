spot_img

WIN A FAMILY TICKET TO HOLIDAY WORLD SHOW

Ulster Tatler has teamed up with the 33rd annual Holiday World Show Belfast in association with Bookit by NI Travel News to give readers the chance to win one of TEN FAMILY TICKETS to Northern Ireland’s biggest celebration of travel and tourism.

Taking place in the ICC Belfast at The Waterfront Hall from Friday January 9 until Sunday January 11, 2026, Holiday World is a three-day event that brings a world of travel under one roof for a weekend of holiday inspiration, expert advice and exclusive offers.

From sun-soaked escapes, USA expeditions and cruise adventures to family breaks and staycations, the show is a ‘one-stop shop’ for holidaymakers, connecting them with trusted travel professionals and giving visitors a chance to check out the latest holiday trends and bag an exclusive bargain in the process.

What better way to kick off 2026 than to start planning your dream holiday at Holiday World with a huge choice of travel options at home and abroad, featuring international tourist boards, holiday companies and travel operators, hotels and B&Bs, visitor attractions, travel agencies and service providers – as well as dedicated Cruise and USA pavilions and a Home Holiday Showcase.

For a chance to win a family ticket for two adults and two children, simply answer the question below and submit your answer by midnight on December 20, 2025.

For more information on Holiday World Belfast, visit https://holidayworldshowni.com/

Maureen Ledwith (Holiday World / Business Exhibitions Ltd), Jonathan Adair (Bookit by NI Travel News) and Maria Hourican (Holiday World / Business Exhibitions Ltd)
The team from Bookit by NI Travel News – Jonathan Adair, Erin English and Kirsty Johnston
