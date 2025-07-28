Tickets Available for Summer Garden Party at Exclusive Magheramorne Estate

Summer garden party at exclusive Magheramorne Estate promises elegance, al fresco dining and songs of the stage and screen with Belfast Operatic Company

Sunday 31 August 2025 | 1 pm

This August, Magheramorne Estate will open its gates to the public for an exclusive and unforgettable celebration: The Sound of Musicals, an afternoon garden party in collaboration with the renowned Belfast Operatic Company.

Set in the heart of the estate’s formal gardens, guests will be welcomed with a glass of bubbly on arrival, before enjoying a live programme of musical theatre favourites from stage and screen performed by members of Belfast Operatic Company. Among the performers are talented Dungannon sisters Clare and Ciara O’Hagan, who recently gave a special preview performance in the gardens, demonstrating the musical flair that evidently runs in the family.

This exclusive summer event offers a unique opportunity to experience the elegance of one of Northern Ireland’s most distinguished private estates. Alongside hits from the stage and screen, guests will enjoy a feast of curated cheese boards, mezze platters and handcrafted sweet treats, all served al fresco. A full bar and wine list will also be available throughout the afternoon.

Although Magheramorne is usually reserved for private weddings and events, The Sound of Musicals is a special opportunity for music-lovers to purchase tickets to visit the estate’s formal gardens, celebrating the end of summer with signature hospitality, music and style.

Located just 30 minutes from Belfast, Magheramorne Estate is easily accessed by road or rail, with Magheramorne train station only a short walk from the gates.

Gary Redpath of Belfast Operatic Company, says, “Having previously performed at the estate to great acclaim and sunny skies, we are delighted to return for a third year. Guests can expect to hear songs from all their favourite musicals, including classics from Les Miserables, Mamma Mia and Chicago, performed by our talented performers from across Northern Ireland.”

Katherine Allen, Events Director at Magheramorne Estate, added, “We are delighted to once again partner with the talented team at Belfast Operatic Company to offer guests a look inside Magheramorne Estate’s stunning gardens and an afternoon of fine food, exceptional entertainment and ‘all that jazz’! We look forward to welcoming music-lovers to enjoy what promises to be a spectacular end to the summer.”

Tickets are priced at £75 per person can be booked at www.magheramorneestate.com/experiences.