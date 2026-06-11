Ireland Swimmer Makes a Splash to Take Queen’s University’s Blues Awards

Ireland swimmer and Queen’s University Biological Sciences student, Rosalie Phelan, who will compete in the European Championships this summer, has taken home the top prize at the 2026 Queen’s University, Deep RiverRock Blues awards. Announced as this year’s Individual Sports Personality of the Year, Rosalie was selected for her achievements in swimming, including representing Ireland at the European Short Course Championship this year and beating a string of personal bests.

“I am very honoured to accept the award,’’ Rosalie said at the ceremony, which was held on Thursday, June 4th at Queen’s University’s Whitla Hall. “It has been a momentous year for me, achieving personal bests in the freestyle and butterfly categories and representing Ireland at the European Short Course Championships.

“The team at Queen’s Sport have been brilliant in supporting me to compete at the highest level in my sport and I’m delighted to be recognised in this way.

“Being part of the programme has certainly made my journey easier, allowing me to develop both sport and my academic studies.”

Rosalie is a participant in Queen’s University’s Elite Athlete Programme, a flagship scholarship for international-level athletes at the University.

The programme accredited by Sport Ireland provides tailored support to those competing at the top of their sport including financial support and enables athletes to pursue sporting excellence while achieving their academic goals within a high-performance university environment.

Karl Oakes, Head of Queen’s Sport and Physical Wellbeing said the university was “immensely proud” of Rosalie and the others recognised on the night.

“Queen’s has a rich sporting heritage which is a key part of our identity,” he said.

“The Blues Awards are now in their seventh decade, providing us with a platform to recognise and celebrate our most talented students, many of whom compete at the highest levels locally, nationally and internationally.

“These awards are a tribute to outstanding individuals, teams and coaches and those who have made a significant contribution to sports across the years.”

64 Blues Awards, a highlight of Queen’s sporting calendar, were presented to athletes, coaches and volunteers in a range of sports including boxing, cycling and sailing.

Former Ireland Rugby International, David Humphreys, a Queen’s Law graduate, was inducted into the Sporting Hall of Fame.

“I’m delighted to accept this award. I’m very proud of my association with Queen’s University, having studied law at the university as an undergraduate.

“I’ve been very lucky to have a rewarding career in rugby and as part of that I know how important Queen’s sport is with helping to develop the next generation of young athletes in a whole range of sports.

“The Blues awards are a brilliant way of recognising the commitment and dedication of the athletes and indeed of the staff who help enable and support the training.’’

Another former Queen’s student, Cathy Gallagher, received the Sporting Hall of Fame award. Cathy was instrumental in establishing Queen’s Ladies Gaelic Football while studying at the university.

“The ongoing commitment of Queen’s University to both sports and to developing the potential of young people is a key part of the university’s ethos,” she said.

“Sport has been central to my student experience, as it has for many of my fellow students, particularly my involvement in establishing Queen’s Ladies Gaelic Football, and I’m lucky to have made so many good friends through this.

“The opportunities for women in sport today continue to increase and Queen’s sport has certainly played its role in that.’’

Other special recognition award winners included: