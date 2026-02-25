THE GUINNESS STOREHOUSE AND GUINNESS OPEN GATE BREWERY ROLL OUT UNMISSABLE ST. PATRICK’S DAY FESTIVITIES

This St. Patrick’s Day, the Guinness Storehouse and Guinness Open Gate Brewery are bursting with colour and entertainment over eight-days of festivities filled with music, art and food from Wednesday, March 11th to Wednesday, March 18th. Dive into an immersive, exciting experience built on creativity and connection, showcasing cutting-edge Irish talent, all flowing from the heart of Dublin 8.

The Guinness Storehouse is pulling out all the stops to host a St. Patrick’s celebration unlike any other. From roving trad performers, local choirs and brass bands, the seven floors of the Guinness Storehouse will be buzzing with over 100 acts and entertainment as part of the ticketed experience.

A St Patrick’s special Taste Mór show will run throughout the day from March 13th to March 17th, treating visitors to a dynamic line up of local music headliners on stage throughout the day. Acts include the powerhouse vocals of Lyra, captivating sounds of DUG, trad brilliance of The Bonny Men, soulful melodies of Niamh McCrystal and the rousing folk of The Railway Boys. Electro trad artist Caoimhín will also be performing throughout the day, with a new spectacle created especially for the Guinness Storehouse for the St. Patrick’s festivities.

The fourth floor of the Guinness Storehouse will be the centre for all things Gaeilge across the festivities, with daily programme of caint agus ceol designed to be inclusive for both Gaeilgeorí and those who want to learn a cúpla focal. A ciorcal cainte will roam the floor throughout the day, teaching visitors Irish phrases, accompanied by trad and folk fusion music group Faro.

Visual arts will be central to the festivities this year and will feature incredible artwork by local artists including Claire Prouvost throughout the building. Guests can immerse themselves in art as they make their way through each floor to the Gravity Bar, with art installations and a dramatic gallery of works by the Minaw Collective, a female, queer and non-binary collective, hung through the central atrium.

Claire Prouvost, one of the country’s leading artists and muralists, will bring bright, expansive artwork to the space in a new installation, where she draws inspiration from the rich heritage found within the Guinness Archives and the architectural language of the building itself. The installation will unleash a blast of colour throughout the Guinness Storehouse, inviting guests to see the iconic landmark through a fresh, artistic lens.

A host of seasonal food specials and bespoke festival pop ups will feature across the building and extend out to the cobbles. Galway’s Chipeen, formerly Prátaí, will be popping up in Dublin for the first time ever, bringing their delicious chips to the menu. Visitors can also enjoy all-day dining from across the Guinness Storehouse’s three restaurants, served with a side of iconic Dublin views! Arthur’s Bar will add to the music line up with a daily roster of live music to entertain.

Ahead of the festivities, Catherine Toolan, Managing Director of Diageo Irish Brand Homes said “It gives us great pleasure to launch what promises to be an unforgettable St Patrick’s Day celebration, showcasing the very best of Irish culture and creativity. The vibrant spirit of connection and celebration truly comes to life at the Guinness Storehouse, and we look forward to welcoming guests to experience music, art, and more at the Home of Guinness here in the heart of Dublin 8.”

Tickets for the Guinness Storehouse are available from https://www.guinness-storehouse.com/en/visit/st-patricks-festival?utm_source=referral&utm_medium=CT…

A full programme of activities will be announced for the Guinness Open Gate Brewery across the St. Patrick’s Weekend (14th-17th inclusive) – including live music, DJ popups, menu specials, plus a watch party for Guinness Men’s Six Nations Ireland V Scotland on Saturday March 14th.

Inspired by the classic, authentic paring of Guinness and oysters, Guinness Open Gate Brewery will be pouring a limited-edition St. Patrick’s Day Oyster Stout. Brewed with Carlingford Oysters for a touch of salinity, the stout will only be available at Guinness Open Gate Brewery.

This cultural takeover has more surprises brewing. Stay tuned to the Guinness Storehouse channels for an electrifying, top-secret gig announcement that promises to make this St. Patrick’s truly unforgettable.