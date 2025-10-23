Rising Stars Shine Bright at Hospitality Exchange 2025

The Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF), in partnership with Ulster Bank, has announced the winners of this year’s Rising Stars Awards, celebrating emerging talent within Northern Ireland’s hotel and hospitality industry.

The annual awards, held as part of Hospitality Exchange 2025 at the Crowne Plaza Belfast, recognise young professionals who have demonstrated outstanding skill, leadership and passion for the sector. Hosted by broadcaster Pamela Ballantine and headlined by hotel icon Alex Polizzi, the event honoured 15 outstanding individuals from across Northern Ireland.

Winners included:

Belfast

Ronan Sharkey, Business Development Executive, Andras Hotels

Christopher Patterson, Events Manager, Bullitt Hotel

Shannon Coleman, Guest Experience Manager, Clayton Hotel Belfast

Andrew Keane, Assistant Front Office Manager, Ibis Belfast City Centre

Emma Davis, HR Executive, Maldron Hotel Belfast City

Kamile Siauciunaite, Food & Beverage Supervisor, Maldron Hotel Belfast International Airport

Kirill Fennelly, Great Room Supervisor, The Merchant Hotel

Daria Chyclak, Assistant Food and Beverage Manager, voco, Belfast

Derry-Londonderry

Robyn McGarrigle, Hotel Reception & Revenue Supervisor, Bishop’s Gate Hotel

Kai Twells, Assistant Food and Beverage Manager, Everglades Hotel

Samantha Wylie, Receptionist, Best Western Plus White Horse Hotel

Fermanagh

Jacinta McGovern, Duty Manager, Westville Hotel

Antrim

Dara Martin, Marketing Executive, The Harbourview Hotel

Down

Skye Cook, Duty Manager, Millbrook Lodge Hotel

Daniel Rice, Food and Beverage Supervisor, Hillyard House Hotel

Speaking at the awards, NIHF President Vicky Green said:

“This year’s Rising Stars embody the energy, skill, and creativity that make Northern Ireland’s hospitality industry so special. Each winner has shown exceptional commitment to their role and a clear passion for delivering memorable guest experiences. It’s wonderful to see such talent coming through. The future of our industry is in very capable hands.”

Richard Lusty, Relationship Director, Ulster Bank, said:

“Ulster Bank is proud to continue our partnership with NIHF in supporting the Rising Stars Awards – a truly important initiative that recognises and encourages the exceptional talent within this industry. The hotel sector is a key one for Ulster Bank and we work closely with hoteliers across Northern Ireland and fully understand the importance of new and emerging talent in supporting the sector and ensuring its growth.

“Ulster Bank is delighted to help showcase talented and committed young people who remain central to the sector’s success. It was a fantastic celebration on 14 October and we were delighted to have Alex Polizzi hotelier, entrepreneur, well known for her work as hotel inspector joining us on the day to recognise the exceptional individuals who are helping the industry to thrive and grow.”