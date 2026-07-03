Open House Festival celebrates 10 years of Picnic in the Park

When The 1977 take to the bandstand in Ward Park on Sunday afternoon, the band and assembled crowd will be marking not just the first in this summer’s run of the Open House Festival Picnic in the Park events, but ten years of the free music sessions in Bangor. By the end of August, the overall audience figure since the events began is expected to exceed 200k. Picnic in the Park, formerly known as Music in the Park, has been a staple on the Open House Festival summer calendar since 2016. For the previous three years, Open House had hosted an annual Bluegrass Picnic in Ward Park during its August Festival, while Ards and North Down Borough Council held some free music events in the park as part of its own summer season.

In 2016, Open House took over the running of all summer Sunday park events, with Ards and North Down Borough Council funding. In the ten years since then, it has programmed a free music event each Sunday of July and August, with the exception of 2020 due to Covid, and 2021 when the events ran throughout August and September following the lifting of restrictions. There have been 83 performances featuring 65 different bands, some of whom have performed more than once. Bangor’s own punk band Wasted Talent has notched up the most performances to date with five outings so far. They will be matched this year by The 19th Street Band, a high energy Americana band from Virgina whose co-founder and lead singer, Caolaidhe Davis, comes from Holywood. They’ll be returning to the park on Sunday 26th July for their fifth visit.

Over the years, the Picnic in the Park events have become something of an institution in Bangor, attracting thousands of visitors from the city and beyond. Last year’s estimated audience over the nine Sundays of the summer was 27 thousand. The current overall audience figure since the events started in 2016 is estimated to be around 180 thousand. This brings a positive economic knock-on to Bangor, with additional spending in shops, bars, and restaurants throughout the city, both before and after the events. And the social impact has been significant.

“In the past decade, Picnic in the Park has built a strong community of regular audience members, many of whom go every Sunday regardless of the weather,” explains Open House Festival Director, Kieran Gilmore. “It’s an opportunity for families to come together, from grandparents to newborns, and for people to meet up with old friends, and make new friends. We know of regulars who started to come along on their own and are now part of what we call large ‘park pals’ groups. There is an accessible section too, so wheelchair users and people with restricted mobility can enjoy the music and atmosphere. For lots of people, a summer Sunday afternoon in the park might be the only real social and cultural interaction they get.

“We are really proud of our Picnic in the Park events,” he continues. “In fact, we believe Bangor is the only place in Northern Ireland where people can avail of nine free open-air music events during the summer months, and the response we get from audiences each Sunday, whether the sun is shining or it is pelting with rain, is truly humbling. Our audience figures have grown exponentially since 2016, and we expect to see even more people this summer during our 10th anniversary celebrations.”

Aside from The 1977 and The 19th Street Band, other artists performing at Ward Park this summer include the Queen tribute band, Queen Magic, the popular Bangor folk-trad band, Cap on the Wall, and the Lee Hedley Blues Band. Otis & The Elevators, one of the most beloved retro soul bands in Northern Ireland over the past thirty years, will close the season with a celebratory party set on Sunday 30th August.

The Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Craig Blaney said: “As Mayor of Ards and North Down, I am delighted to celebrate 10 years of Picnic in the Park as part of the Open House Festival, a much-loved highlight of our summer programme. Many of us will remember the earlier Sunday park events that brought communities together in Ward Park, and it has been wonderful to see that tradition grow and flourish since 2016 into the vibrant, successful series we enjoy today. I have attended on many occasions myself, and there is always something special about seeing families, friends and visitors gathered together, relaxing, enjoying live music and making the most of our beautiful park setting.

“The popularity of Picnic in the Park is clear, with thousands of people attending each summer. It is a fantastic example of how Council investment in events can enhance quality of life for residents while also supporting local businesses and attracting visitors to Bangor. Looking ahead to this summer’s programme, I am pleased to see the fantastic line-up of music and entertainment that Picnic in the Park will once again deliver, and I hope everyone who attends enjoys one of the highlights of our Borough’s cultural calendar.”

Picnic in the Park events are staged at the Bandstand in Ward Park and run from 3pm to 5pm. Attendees can bring a picnic if they wish, plus their own chairs and blankets, but the organisers ask that they either take their rubbish home, or use one of the recycling hubs at the park. Gazebos aren’t permitted, and while dogs are welcome, they must be kept on a short lead at all times. Ward Park is a short walk from Bangor Station, and there are several car parks in the vicinity, and there is an accessibility area at the park for wheelchair users.

“We want everyone to have a great time, so would ask those attending to be respectful of each other and their surroundings, and to be mindful of local residents when parking,” said Kieran Gilmore. “I’d like to thank our Festival volunteers, who have done a wonderful job in helping our team manage each park event over the past ten years, and will be out in force again this summer. And of course a huge thank you goes to the audiences who support us and return year after year. We hope the sun shines for them this summer, but even if it doesn’t, we can guarantee some great live music.”

For the full Picnic in the Park line-up, and details of all Open House Festival events, go to www.openhousefestival.com