Belfast is preparing to once again become the centre of the whiskey world as Belfast Whiskey Week returns for its eighth and most ambitious year yet – transforming the city into a nine-day celebration of whiskey, food, cocktails and culture. Running from Friday 24 July to Saturday 1 August 2026, the festival has evolved from a grassroots whiskey gathering (Belfast Whiskey Club*) into one of Ireland’s leading drinks and cultural events, attracting visitors, distilleries and hospitality partners from across the UK, Ireland and beyond.

This year’s edition promises to be the biggest to date, with organisers unveiling an expanded city-wide programme designed to showcase not only Belfast’s rich whiskey heritage, but also its thriving nightlife, hospitality and creative scene.

Alongside its acclaimed tastings, masterclasses, distillery showcases, whiskey walks and the flagship Whiskey Expo, Belfast Whiskey Week will introduce three new festival strands:

Belfast Fringe Fest: A new city-wide fringe programme bringing unexpected whiskey experiences, live entertainment, collaborations and pop-up events to venues across Belfast.

Belfast Cocktail City: A celebration of Belfast’s booming cocktail culture, featuring innovative serves, guest bartenders and whiskey-led cocktail experiences from some of the city’s top bars and hospitality talent.

Belfast Food Fest: A curated programme pairing world-class whiskey with Belfast’s celebrated food scene, highlighting local chefs, restaurants, producers and immersive dining experiences.

Since launching in 2019, Belfast Whiskey Week has welcomed thousands of visitors through its programme of tastings, tours, talks and immersive events, while helping position Belfast as a major destination on the international whiskey map.

Festival Director Paul Kane said the expansion reflects the growing ambition and international reputation of the festival:

“What started as a passion project for Belfast’s whiskey community has grown into something far bigger than we ever imagined. For our eighth year, we wanted to create a festival that truly celebrates the entire city – its people, its venues, its creativity and its incredible hospitality. The introduction of Fringe Fest, Cocktail City and Food Fest allows us to shine a spotlight on every corner of Belfast’s drinks and cultural scene. Belfast Whiskey Week is no longer just a whiskey festival – it’s a celebration of Belfast.”

Michael Stewart, Belfast’s Night Czar, said the festival continues to play a major role in showcasing the city’s growing reputation as a destination for culture and nightlife:

“Belfast Whiskey Week has become one of the defining events in the city’s cultural and hospitality calendar. Its continued growth demonstrates the confidence, creativity and energy that exists within Belfast’s night-time economy. The addition of food, cocktail and fringe programming creates an even broader platform for local businesses, artists and venues to collaborate and showcase what Belfast does best.”

Tickets for Belfast Whiskey Week start at £15. For further details visit www.belfastwhiskeyweek.com or follow Belfast Whiskey Week on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube @belfastwhiskeyweek #BWW26 and #irishwhiskeyfest