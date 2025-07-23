New Heineken ‘Next Gen’ Pint Glass to be a STAR Performer in NI

GLOBAL drinks giant Heineken has launched its most advanced pint glass to date in Northern Ireland in a multi-million-pound investment to enhance the beer-drinking experience for local consumers.

The next generation glass is rolling out now in pubs and bars across the country, and its dynamic new design will ensure that the brand remains a star performer for its Northern Ireland distribution company United Wines.

The result of more than two years’ research and design development, the sleek new glass shines a spotlight on the brand’s globally recognised Heineken star – with an innovative star-shaped base that runs up the length of the glass.

Meticulously engineered, there’s a sharp focus on functional design with Heineken claiming that the star shape isn’t just aesthetic, but that it also enhances the drinking experience while reinforcing brand identity.

“Since the 1880s, the famous Heineken star has been a symbol of ‘excellence’, representing the brand’s promise of ‘quality in every sense – good beer and good times’,” explained United Wines Marketing, Manager Andrew Hollywood.

“It’s been nine years since Heineken’s last new glassware launch and there’s been so much innovation within the brand in that time, that the company wanted the new glass to reflect that while also paying homage to its globally recognised symbol.

“This glass isn’t just about brand style,” he added, “it’s engineered to optimize taste, aroma and presentation – with visual impact, perfect height and head retention, and an ergonomic design to ensure a comfortable grip for both customers and bar staff. It’s as functional as it is beautiful.

“It’s especially exciting that Ireland was the first market globally to roll out the new glasses and the response we’ve been receiving from the Northern Ireland on-trade has been extremely positive.”

One of the first venues in Northern Ireland to receive the new Heineken glass is Char+Mash, a major new £3 million bar and restaurant complex that opened in May at the refurbished Odyssey Pavilion in Belfast.

Char+Mash General Manager Ross Hurley said: “As one of the first bars in NI to receive the brand new Heineken pint glass, we’re delighted to report that it is literally ‘going down’ very well with customers wanting a refreshing pint with one of our signature steaks, or some liquid refreshment before or after a concert or sporting event in the SSE Arena next door.

“Drinkers are very impressed and the general feedback that we have received is that the new glass looks amazing, with its distinctive star base, is easy to grip and feels good in the hand,” added Ross.

The new Heineken pint glass is now available in pubs and bars across Northern Ireland with more that 5,000 being rolled out in the first phase of distribution.

Also being introduced here at the moment is new bespoke glassware for Heineken® 0.0, on the back of increasing sales in Northern Ireland. Such has been the demand for the non-alcoholic beer that the brand has decided to giveHeineken® 0.0 its very own glass for the first time.