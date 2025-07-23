spot_img

LQ BID Tunes into Belfast’s Cultural Beat with Tradfest

Eimear Magee, Tim Flaherty, Máire Nic Oireachtaigh, Chloe McGregor, Ronán Eastwood, Ann Marie Carson, Stevie Maginn, Jackie Harvey, Lesley McKenna and Barry Smith
Belfast TradFest is kicking off this Sunday (27th July – 3rd August) in partnership with LQ BID.
There’ll be céilís, bodhrán circles, and captivating performances from emerging and established artists, creating a lively atmosphere at Belfast Grand Central Station – the gateway to the Linen Quarter and the city.
The festival’s Artistic Director, Dónal O’Connor, said, “Belfast TradFest is a celebration of the rich cultural traditions that shape our identity – through music, song, and dance that reflect the shared heritage of Ireland and Scotland. It’s about telling our stories, preserving our history, and connecting communities across generations. Since the festival began six years ago, we’ve seen an incredible rise in young people embracing traditional music. This year, we’re proud to partner with LQ BID to bring TradFest into the heart of the city and to iconic locations like Belfast Grand Central Station, inviting people to experience the energy and inclusivity of traditional arts in the heart of Belfast.”
Chris McCracken, Managing Director of LQ BID, added: “Bringing TradFest to the Linen Quarter is a major milestone. Alongside Make Music Day, it positions Belfast Grand Central Station as more than a transport hub – it becomes a cultural anchor for the city. These events not only animate the space but build momentum ahead of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026, which promises to be the biggest event Belfast has ever hosted. This is part of our wider vision to extend the city-wide festivals into the Linen Quarter and reimagine the district as a place where culture and connectivity thrive.”
In 2021, Belfast earned the prestigious designation of UNESCO City of Music – a recognition of its rich musical legacy and ongoing commitment to nurturing creativity across all genres. The return of Make Music Day and the addition of TradFest mark significant steps in that cultural journey.
To find out more about Make Music Day and TradFest events, visit linenquarter.org/events.
Louise Harvey, Belfast TradFest flutist, Jackie Harvey, Ceilí Dancer, Ronán Eastwood, Ceilí Dancer and Oisín McCann, Belfast TradFest guitarist
Louise Harvey, Belfast TradFest flutist, Jackie Harvey, Ceilí Dancer, Ronán Eastwood, Ceilí Dancer and Oisín McCann, Belfast TradFest guitarist
