Prestigious Blind Tasting Competition by Global Spirits Masters Recognises Clearer Twist’s Standout High-Alkaline Mixer Range

Clearer Twist, the pioneering high-alkaline mixer brand from Northern Ireland, has won Silver medals for all three of its signature flavours – Tonic Water, Ginger Ale and French Pink – at The Tonic & Mixer Masters 2025, part of The Spirits Business’s renowned Global Spirits Masters series.

Judged in London this July by a panel of independent experts, the Masters series is one of the most respected blind tasting competitions in the industry. Products are evaluated based on appearance, aroma, taste, and balance, with only the best being awarded medals.

The judging panel praised Clearer Twist for its bold flavours and distinctive character. Ginger Ale was particularly well received, described as “vibrant and bold on the nose with notes of sweet ginger biscuits and light effervescence and the right balance of sweetness – a good example of a classic”.

French Pink also impressed, with judges describing it as a “crowd pleaser mixer” and highlighting the “sweet raspberry on the nose with notes of Turkish delight” while adding it was “overall enjoyable and pleasant”. Meanwhile, Tonic Water, which pushes the boundaries of traditional tonic profiles with its high alkaline formula, was recognised for its “fruity nose and sweet flavour”.

Clearer Twist sets itself apart within the competitive mixer market by using high-alkaline water (pH 9.4) to create mixers that are naturally sweet, lower in sugar, less acidic and contain fewer calories. The range is designed to elevate both non-alcoholic and full-strength drinks and is just as enjoyable on its own.

Ross Lazaroo-Hood, co-founder and co-chairman of Clearer Twist, comments:

To be recognised by industry experts in a blind tasting is a huge moment for us. These Silver medals validate everything we set out to do – create mixers that are not only healthier and better for you, but also full of flavour and innovation. We’re thrilled to see Clearer Twist holding its own alongside some of the best in the world.

As Clearer Twist looks ahead to further expansion in 2025, this triple win marks a significant milestone in its mission to create a more inclusive and elevated drinking experience. Sitki Gelmen, co-founder and co-chairman, adds:

We’re absolutely delighted to have won Silver for all three of our flavours. To receive this kind of recognition from such a respected competition is incredibly exciting. It’s a proud moment for our entire team and a huge boost as we continue to grow Clearer Twist in 2025.