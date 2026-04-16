spot_img

Hit The North

admin
By admin
In
Home Mega Headernews

The April edition of Late Night Art marked the official launch of street art festival, Hit the North with a screening of Belfast Street Art City. After screenings across Europe, the 50-minute film was finally shown in the city where it was made. Screened at Ulster University, Belfast Street Art City sees filmmaker Nina Kormann delve into the colour, energy and sheer chaos of Belfast’s street art culture through the lens of last year’s Hit the North festival. The event concluded with a Q&A with Nina Kormann, before Hit the North’s Adam Turkington revealed all the key dates for the 2026 edition of the street art festival, including its renowned Block Party which will place on Sunday 3 May at Union Street and Kent Street, Belfast. 

 

Kathy Young and Adam Turkington

 

 

Must Read

Previous article
McCalls of Lisburn Celebrates 70 Years
Next article
Designing the Future

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news in your domain of interest. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Subscribe to our eNewsletter

About Us

Ulster Tatler is a lifestyle and society magazine based in Northern Ireland. Established in 1966, Ulster Tatler is Northern Ireland's largest and most widely read monthly magazine. It has coverage of a wide range of events in the N Ireland social calendar as well as local fashion, beauty, healthcare and much more. The focus of the magazine is very much on the positive aspects of life in N Ireland.

Address

Unit 26, The Workshop, Ormeau Business Park in the Gasworks, Belfast BT7 2JA 

Affiliates Of Ulster Tatler Audited Bureau of Circulations

Terms & Conditions

We do not store credit card details nor do we share customer details with any 3rd parties.

Delivery for each issue is the first week of every month.

To cancel your subscription call 028 9066 3311 at least a week before the release of the latest issue.

If you cancel your subscription you are refunded the remaining amount on a pro-rata basis, ie If you purchase a years supply and cancel after 6 months you are refunded the remaining 6 months payment.

© 2026 Ulster Tatler | All rights reserved