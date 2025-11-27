Global glory for Galgorm

Galgorm, Northern Ireland’s premier luxury resort, has achieved international acclaim following a series of major international hotel and spa accolades. At an awards ceremony in Barcelona, the resort was named Global Winner for Luxury Resort at the World Luxury Hotel Awards, and Global Winner for Luxury Golf Resort Spa at the World Luxury Spa Awards. At the Condé Nast Johansens Awards in London, Galgorm’s celebrated Thermal Spa Village was awarded Best Spa Weekend.

At the World Luxury Spa Awards, the resort also received the titles of Luxury Thermal Spa for Europe and Luxury Spa Resort for Northern Europe. At the World Luxury Hotel Awards, Galgorm was additionally recognised as the United Kingdom’s Leading Luxury Wedding Resort and Luxury Golf Resort.

These honours reinforce Galgorm’s reputation as one of the world’s leading luxury destinations and showcase Northern Ireland on the global tourism stage. Competing with top resorts worldwide, Galgorm’s recognition demonstrates the region’s growing appeal to international guests seeking high-quality leisure, spa, and golf experiences.

The World Luxury Awards are voted for by international travellers and recognise excellence across the hotel and spa sectors. This year more than 300,000 travellers voted in the World Luxury Hotel Awards and over 250,000 in the World Luxury Spa Awards. The Condé Nast Johansens Awards – from the leading reference guide for independent travellers – are widely regarded as a benchmark for independent luxury hotels and spas, with winners chosen by reader votes, guest reviews and expert reports. Galgorm’s global wins underline its ability to compete and succeed at the highest international level.

Colin Johnston, Chief Executive Officer of Galgorm Collection, said:

“Winning two global awards at the World Luxury Awards, and Best Spa Weekend at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards is a moment of immense pride for everyone at Galgorm. These accolades reflect not only our commitment to excellence across every aspect of the resort, from our world-class spa to our golf and hospitality offerings, but also the extraordinary dedication and passion of our entire team. To be recognised on the international stage, competing with the very best in the world, is a testament to the hard work, talent, and vision that defines Galgorm.”

Galgorm has long been celebrated for its unrivalled guest experience, extensive spa and wellness offerings, and world-class golf facilities. Its Thermal Spa Village, 550 acres of parkland, and diverse accommodation options – including luxurious rooms, cottages, forest dens, shepherd’s huts, log cabins and group residences – have cemented the resort’s status as a destination of choice for discerning guests from across the globe.

Adding to its internationally acclaimed spa offering, Galgorm will officially open the first phase of its new Forest Spa Garden on 18th December 2025, marking the beginning of a multi-year development programme that will see subsequent phases unveiled annually through to 2029. Connected to the Thermal Spa Village via a bespoke bridge over the River Maine, this nature-immersive retreat features four luxurious waterbed cabanas, private hot tubs, a sauna and a firepit, all nestled within the resort’s tranquil woodland. The Forest Spa Garden will be open to all day spa and overnight guests, further expanding the resort’s wellness experiences ahead of its wider investment programme.

Situated just 30 minutes from Belfast and 2.5 hours from Dublin, Galgorm has also achieved prestigious AA 5-star status, while its Gillies restaurant has earned an AA Rosette for culinary excellence, further cementing the resort’s reputation for quality and distinction in every area of hospitality.

Colin continued; “Our ongoing investment is driven by a desire to continually evolve what a luxury spa resort experience can be. From expanding our spa offering with the new Forest Spa Garden to enhancing our accommodation and facilities, we are shaping Galgorm for the future. These developments are not only about elevating guest wellbeing but also about contributing meaningfully to the local economy and ensuring Northern Ireland stands confidently among the world’s leading luxury destinations. We are committed to creating meaningful, memorable experiences that guests from across the globe return to again and again.”

These latest achievements arrive at a pivotal moment for Galgorm, as the resort continues to expand its facilities and enhance the guest experience through a long-term investment strategy.

Since 2008, Galgorm has invested over £80 million in its resort and spa facilities, with a further £30 million set to enhance the property by 2027. These strategic investments ensure the resort maintains its position as a world-class international tourism destination, while its commitment to sustainability and employee experience has earned the Galgorm Collection official ‘Great Place to Work’ certification and dual Gold awards from Green Tourism.