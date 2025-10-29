Festive Family Fun At St George’s Market

Belfast’s most magical market returns this November when St George’s Market will be transformed into a festive wonderland for the Christmas Twilight Market, launching the city’s Christmas celebrations with two sparkling evenings of food, crafts, and entertainment.

Taking place on Tuesday 25 and Wednesday 26 November, the market will open its historic doors from 4pm to 10pm, offering something for everyone to enjoy – from families and friends to late-night shoppers. Seasonal drinks from McEnaney’s Bar will be available throughout the two day event with the final hour, from 9pm onwards, reserved for adults, to soak up the festive atmosphere and live music, while savouring artisan treats.

With over 120 traders showcasing the very best of local produce, handmade gifts, gourmet street food, and artisan crafts, under twinkling lights, the Christmas Twilight Market promises to be a magical start to the festive season. From mulled wine and mince pies to unique stocking fillers and festive florals, there’s plenty to explore as Belfast begins its countdown to Christmas.

Christine Cousins, Market Organiser of Sonic Events, said: “The Christmas Twilight Market is one of the highlights of the year for both traders and visitors. As St George’s comes alive with the sights, sounds, and smells of Christmas, it’s a truly magical experience. This year’s event will feature more than 120 incredible local traders, festive food and drink and entertainment for all ages. I would encourage visitors to come out and support our local traders as this market will be the perfect opportunity to embrace Belfast’s Christmas celebrations in style.”

Some of the 120 traders participating in the market are Chowder Up serving seafood; Tapitas, famous for their Paella; Lagan Ribs cooking up ribs and sauces; Twisted Bakes offering coffee and tasty baked goods. For arts focused gifts you can choose from Foss Art and Riccie Drew a Piccie; The Hatman has amazing hats for every occasion; and Irish Goldsmith will be showcasing jewellery by Joel M Smyth. Local food and drink producers include Copeland Gin; Glens of Antrim Crisps; Aunt Sandras Sweet Shop and Sporeshore Mushrooms.

So save these two enchanting evening dates in your diary, wrap up warm, grab a hot chocolate or mulled wine, and step into the magic of Christmas in the heart of Belfast city centre at St George’s Market this 25 and 26 November.