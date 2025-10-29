spot_img

Festive Family Fun At St George’s Market

admin
By admin
In
news
Lord Mayor of Belfast Cllr Tracy Kelly joins Christmas Twilight Market event organiser, Christine Cousins of Sonic Events, to launch the Christmas Twilight Market, which takes place at St George’s Market on 25 and 26 November.

Belfast’s most magical market returns this November when St George’s Market will be transformed into a festive wonderland for the Christmas Twilight Market, launching the city’s Christmas celebrations with two sparkling evenings of food, crafts, and entertainment.

Taking place on Tuesday 25 and Wednesday 26 November, the market will open its historic doors from 4pm to 10pm, offering something for everyone to enjoy – from families and friends to late-night shoppers. Seasonal drinks from McEnaney’s Bar will be available throughout the two day event with the final hour, from 9pm onwards, reserved for adults, to soak up the festive atmosphere and live music, while savouring artisan treats.

With over 120 traders showcasing the very best of local produce, handmade gifts, gourmet street food, and artisan crafts, under twinkling lights, the Christmas Twilight Market promises to be a magical start to the festive season. From mulled wine and mince pies to unique stocking fillers and festive florals, there’s plenty to explore as Belfast begins its countdown to Christmas.

Christine Cousins, Market Organiser of Sonic Events, said: “The Christmas Twilight Market is one of the highlights of the year for both traders and visitors. As St George’s comes alive with the sights, sounds, and smells of Christmas, it’s a truly magical experience. This year’s event will feature more than 120 incredible local traders, festive food and drink and entertainment for all ages. I would encourage visitors to come out and support our local traders as this market will be the perfect opportunity to embrace Belfast’s Christmas celebrations in style.”

Some of the 120 traders participating in the market are Chowder Up serving seafood; Tapitas, famous for their Paella; Lagan Ribs cooking up ribs and sauces; Twisted Bakes offering coffee and tasty baked goods. For arts focused gifts you can choose from Foss Art and Riccie Drew a Piccie; The Hatman has amazing hats for every occasion; and Irish Goldsmith will be showcasing jewellery by Joel M Smyth. Local food and drink producers include Copeland Gin; Glens of Antrim Crisps; Aunt Sandras Sweet Shop and Sporeshore Mushrooms.

So save these two enchanting evening dates in your diary, wrap up warm, grab a hot chocolate or mulled wine, and step into the magic of Christmas in the heart of Belfast city centre at St George’s Market this 25 and 26 November.

 

 

 

Lord Mayor of Belfast Cllr Tracy Kelly joins Christmas Twilight Market traders and event organiser, Christine Cousins of Sonic Events, to launch the Christmas Twilight Market, which takes place at St George’s Market on 25 and 26 November.
Pic credit Belfast Times
Christmas Twilight Market event organiser, Christine Cousins of Sonic Events, is joined by Denise Watson of U105 and Angela Campbell of Bloom Magazine, to launch the Christmas Twilight Market, which takes place at St George’s Market on 25 and 26 November.
Lord Mayor of Belfast Cllr Tracy Kelly joins Christmas Twilight Market event organiser, Christine Cousins of Sonic Events, to launch the Christmas Twilight Market, which takes place at St George’s Market on 25 and 26 November.
Lord Mayor of Belfast Cllr Tracy Kelly joins Christmas Twilight Market traders and event organiser, Christine Cousins of Sonic Events, to launch the Christmas Twilight Market, which takes place at St George’s Market on 25 and 26 November.
spot_img

Must Read

Previous article
Racing star Adam Brown fuels 2025/26 season with Perfectly Pure sponsorship deal
Next article
Last Chance To Enter Northern Ireland’s Best Croissant Competition

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news in your domain of interest. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Subscribe to our eNewsletter

About Us

Ulster Tatler is a lifestyle and society magazine based in Northern Ireland. Established in 1966, Ulster Tatler is Northern Ireland's largest and most widely read monthly magazine. It has coverage of a wide range of events in the N Ireland social calendar as well as local fashion, beauty, healthcare and much more. The focus of the magazine is very much on the positive aspects of life in N Ireland.

Address

Unit 26, The Workshop, Ormeau Business Park in the Gasworks, Belfast BT7 2JA 

Affiliates Of Ulster Tatler Audited Bureau of Circulations

Terms & Conditions

We do not store credit card details nor do we share customer details with any 3rd parties.

Delivery for each issue is the first week of every month.

To cancel your subscription call 028 9066 3311 at least a week before the release of the latest issue.

If you cancel your subscription you are refunded the remaining amount on a pro-rata basis, ie If you purchase a years supply and cancel after 6 months you are refunded the remaining 6 months payment.

© 2025 Ulster Tatler | All rights reserved