Call for Entries as Heart of Peninsula Care Awards Return for 13th Year

Nominations are now open for the 13th Annual Heart of Peninsula Care Awards, one of Northern Ireland’s leading celebrations of excellence in health and social care. Organised by Peninsula Care Services, the prestigious awards will take place on Friday, October 2 2026, at the La Mon Hotel & Country Club, and recognise the dedication, professionalism and compassion demonstrated by individuals and organisations across the care sector. The event will welcome finalists, guests and industry leaders for a drinks reception, three-course meal and live entertainment from The Jerseytones, with UTV and U105 presenter Frank Mitchell returning as host for the evening.

This year’s awards have received a further boost with various local dignitaries and special VIP guests attending, who will present an award and pay tribute to the workforce for its outstanding contribution to health and social care services across the region. Jonny Cook, Director of Peninsula Care Services, said: “The Heart of Peninsula Care Awards are all about recognising the incredible people who go above and beyond every day to support some of the most vulnerable members of our communities. These awards shine a light on the dedication, kindness and professionalism that exist throughout the health and social care sector. We encourage organisations from across Northern Ireland to nominate their exceptional staff and celebrate the individuals and teams making a real difference.”

Among the highlights of the evening will be the presentation of the coveted Overall Heart of Peninsula Care Award, sponsored by AC Rentaplant, which is selected from the winners of the individual categories. Last year’s overall winner, Heather McMillan, described receiving the award as a career highlight. “Winning the Overall Heart of Peninsula Care Award was an incredible honour and something I will always be proud of. It was a wonderful recognition of the work we do every day and a reminder of how valued care professionals are within the sector. I would encourage anyone who knows an outstanding colleague to nominate them.”

Award categories include Nurse of the Year, Manager of the Year, Activity Co-Ordinator, Health Care Assistant of the Year, Supporting People Award, Nursing Home of the Year, Residential Home of the Year, Unsung Hero, Young Carer of the Year, Ancillary Worker of the Year, Admin Worker of the Year, Care Home Group of the Year, Learner of the Year and Investment in Training Award.