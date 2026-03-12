Brighter Days Ahead as Iconic Commercial Court Umbrellas Return

Belfast’s beloved rainbow umbrella installation will return to Commercial Court this week, following a major refurbishment that promises a bigger, bolder and brighter visual delight for visitors and locals alike.

The iconic overhead display, which led to Commercial Court becoming one of the most photographed streets throughout the UK and Ireland, is expected to be switched back on the evening of Thursday 12 March, just in time for St Patrick’s Day, and the start of Belfast’s busy tourist season.

The project, which represents a substantial investment, has been delivered with the help of local tradespeople, led by Belfast-based specialists Sign Craft, who have worked painstakingly on the refurbishment and significant extension of the installation.

The installation has been extended to double its original length, creating an even more dramatic canopy overhead the popular thoroughfare outside the iconic Duke of York.

A total of 42 umbrellas – double the original number – have been finished with high performance architectural coating designed to endure the Belfast weather for many years to come. The installation incorporates 500 metres of colour change lighting, creating a visual feature day and night.

To complement the display, 1,600 red polyanthus have been planted in flower baskets along the street, adding another splash of colour as the city prepares for the return of spring, visitors, cruise liners and major musical events across the city.

The installation will also feature computerised lighting and visual displays, with the umbrellas set to turn green for St. Patrick’s Day, creating a vibrant visual celebration in the heart of the Cathedral Quarter.

Willie and Joanne Jack said the return of the umbrellas was about bringing a sense of positivity to the city. “Our umbrellas have become a real symbol of Belfast’s sense of fun and creativity. After five years facing every type of Belfast weather imaginable, they deserved a little TLC,” said Willie Jack. “This refurbishment is a major investment in the street and in Belfast, and we’re proud to have worked with local tradespeople to bring the project to life.”

“With the days getting longer, the tourist season beginning again and so much happening in the city in the months ahead, it felt like the perfect moment to bring them back,” added Joanne Jack. “We’re looking forward to seeing the street buzzing again, with brighter days ahead for Belfast and plenty of people stopping to look up and enjoy the view.”

Paul O’Hare, from the Duke, joked that the timing of the refurbishment may have tempted the weather gods. “It honestly felt like the moment the umbrellas came down it rained for forty days and forty nights,” he said. “So hopefully putting them back up will bring a bit of welcome sunshine with them. If nothing else, they’re guaranteed to brighten people’s day when they walk down the street.”

Chris McNevision, Owner of Sign Craft, said the installation showcases Belfast craftsmanship at its best. “This has been a fantastic project for our team. There’s been a huge amount of planning behind the scenes, from finishing the umbrellas in their rainbow colours to integrating more than 500 metres of colour-change lighting into the canopy, all fabricated locally and showcasing the best of our skills. It’s a great example of modern LED technology working alongside traditional neon, and it’s fantastic to see the street continue as a backdrop for photos and memorable moments in Belfast.”

Alongside the umbrellas, visitors will also notice new neon artwork at bottom of the lane named ‘Rainbow’s End’, with a gold bench located nearby, adding playful new photo opportunities in one of the city’s most loved streets.

It’s expected the refreshed installation will illuminate Commercial Court from Thursday evening.