Beauty Sleep, Explained: Why Night-Time Is Crucial for Skin Repair

To mark World Sleep Day, March 13th, Ultraceuticals explains the science behind beauty sleep and shares top picks for overnight skin renewal.

We’ve all heard the phrase ‘beauty sleep’; believe it or not, there’s actual science behind it. While we sleep, our bodies go into repair mode, giving us the chance to rest and recover overnight, and the same applies to our skin.

After a long day of exposure to environmental aggressors like UV radiation, pollution, and blue light, nighttime is crucial for the skin to rejuvenate and repair.

To explain exactly what’s happening beneath the surface while we snooze, ahead of World Sleep Day, March 17th, Shannon McCreery, National Head of Education at Ultraceuticals Ireland, shares the four key ways sleep impacts our skin and her top skincare picks to wake up fresh and radiant.

1. Your Skin Gets A Break From Daily Stressors

During the day, the skin is in defence mode, working hard to protect itself from harmful UV rays, blue light, pollution, and extreme temperatures. But at night, the skin enters a recovery phase, shifting its focus to repair and rejuvenation. This is when it’s most receptive to active skincare ingredients, making your evening routine essential.

2. Overnight Temperature Changes Can Lead to Dehydration

While we sleep, our skin temperature rises and becomes more acidic, leaving the skin feeling drier or dehydrated by morning. Using hydration-focused skincare before bed can help restore balance and maintain moisture overnight.

3. Your Skin Loses Moisture While You Sleep

Sebum (oil) production peaks during the day and significantly decreases at night, making the skin more prone to water loss—a process known as transepidermal water loss (TEWL). This is why many people wake up with tight, dry, or dehydrated skin.

Hydrating ingredients such as Hyaluronic Acid help lock in moisture and restore hydration overnight while the B² technology of Niacinamide & Panthenol help prevent against moisture loss by strengthening the skins barrier function. Look no further than Ultra B² Hydrating Serum, a powerhouse serum designed to deeply replenish moisture and plump the skin.

4. Your Night-Time Routine Has Maximum Impact

Because the skin is in renewal and repair mode, night-time is the perfect time to apply active, results-driven skincare for maximum benefit.

Sharon McCreery’s top picks for overnight skin renewal:

Ultra DNA³ Complex Recovery Night Cream (RRP €96.00 / £85.00) – Featuring Dynamic Night Activator³, a luxurious night cream that works with the skin’s natural renewal cycle, deeply rejuvenating and hydrating for a radiant complexion by morning.

(RRP €96.00 / £85.00) – Featuring Dynamic Night Activator³, a luxurious night cream that works with the skin’s natural renewal cycle, deeply rejuvenating and hydrating for a radiant complexion by morning. Ultra B² Hydrating Serum (RRP €79.50 / £70.00) – This moisture-enhancing oil-free serum utilises the power of Provitamin B5 (Panthenol) and Vitamin B3 (Niacinamide) combined with high levels of Hyaluronic Acid to help replenish lost hydration overnight.

(RRP €79.50 / £70.00) – This moisture-enhancing oil-free serum utilises the power of Provitamin B5 (Panthenol) and Vitamin B3 (Niacinamide) combined with high levels of Hyaluronic Acid to help replenish lost hydration overnight. Ultra B² Hydrating Eye Mask (RRP €75.00 / £66.00) – Infused with peptides and hydrating B² Technology to brighten, plump, and refresh the delicate under-eye area, these eye masks are the ultimate SOS treatment for reviving tired looking eyes when you need to look like you have had 8 hours of sleep.

(RRP €75.00 / £66.00) – Infused with peptides and hydrating B² Technology to brighten, plump, and refresh the delicate under-eye area, these eye masks are the ultimate SOS treatment for reviving tired looking eyes when you need to look like you have had 8 hours of sleep. Ultra Hydrating Milk Cleanser (RRP €45.00 / £40.00) – A rich, milky cleanser formulated to gently cleanse and nourish the skin, preparing it for your night-time skincare routine.

With the proper nighttime routine and quality sleep, you’ll wake up with hydrated, refreshed skin, ready to take on the day.

Ultraceuticals.ie