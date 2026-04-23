Introducing IMAGE Skincare’s MD Molecular Defense Range

IMAGE Skincare introduces its new Molecular Defense Range, a reinvention of the doctor‑developed IMAGE MD line. Powered by advanced biotechnology and proprietary XOSM™ delivery technology, these next‑generation formulas usher in a new era of molecular‑level protection and repair, defending skin against daily stressors, boosting vitality, and supporting long‑term resilience for a radiant, youthful complexion. Expanding on IMAGE MD’s legacy of clinical performance, the Molecular Defense Range reflects the brand’s ongoing commitment to skin longevity, offering professional‑grade innovation designed to strengthen, restore, and future‑proof skin health.

Gentle Cleansing Balm

This unique balm-to-milk formula is a professional-grade, anhydrous oil-based cleanser that effortlessly melts away makeup, sunscreen, excess oil, and daily impurities while nourishing the skin. Upon contact with water, the balm transforms into a silky, lightweight milk, allowing for easy rinsing without leaving behind residue. The result is skin that feels soft, clean, hydrated, soothed and never stripped or tight.

Formulated to support the skin barrier while cleansing, this luxurious balm helps maintain optimal moisture balance, making it ideal for all skin types, including dry, sensitive, and post-treatment skin.

Key Benefits:

Gently yet effectively removes stubborn makeup and impurities

Helps maintain and support the skin’s natural moisture barrier

Leaves skin feeling hydrated, smooth, and comforted

Prepares the skin for enhanced absorption of treatment products

Barrier Repair Recovery Balm

Created for compromised, stressed, and post-procedure skin, this recovery-focused formula is essential following treatments such as peels, lasers, or microneedling, when the skin barrier is most vulnerable.It’s also ideal for clients experiencing rosacea, eczema, or extreme dryness, with the new seal earning approval from the National Eczema Association and the National Rosacea Society.

Acting as a “skin recovery blanket,” this balm helps:

Calm visible irritation

Restore and strengthen the skin barrier

Deliver deep, lasting hydration

Advanced Features:

XOSM Technology: Enhances ingredient delivery deep within the skin

Enhances ingredient delivery deep within the skin NMF Reinforcing Complex: Ceramides, phytosterols, stearic acid, and bisabolol to repair and reinforce the barrier

Ceramides, phytosterols, stearic acid, and bisabolol to repair and reinforce the barrier Soothing Oat Complex: Colloidal oatmeal extract rich in anti-irritant compounds

Colloidal oatmeal extract rich in anti-irritant compounds Hydration Complex: Beta-glucan, panthenol, botanical oils, shea butter, and waxes to lock in moisture

Its 3-in-1 repair complex makes it a critical step in post-procedural care, accelerating recovery and restoring comfort.

Biotech Longevity Crème

Designed to support the science of skin longevity, this advanced crème works at the cellular level to maintain healthier, younger-looking skin over time.

Key Technologies:

XOSM Technology: Optimises ingredient absorption and performance

Optimises ingredient absorption and performance NAD+ Booster: Supports cellular energy, repair, and renewal

Supports cellular energy, repair, and renewal Cellular Timekeeper: Helps regulate the skin’s natural renewal cycle

Helps regulate the skin’s natural renewal cycle Longevity Flavonoid: AI-discovered antioxidant that defends against environmental stress

AI-discovered antioxidant that defends against environmental stress

This next-generation moisturiser goes beyond hydration, supporting the skin’s long-term vitality and function.

IMAGE MD® Restoring Power-C

Introducing IMAGE MD® Restoring Power-C Serum, a next-generation, high-performance vitamin C treatment designed to visibly brighten, firm, and protect the skin – while supporting long-term skin longevity. At the heart of this formula is a powerful 20% Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate (Vitamin C), a highly stable, lipid-soluble form of vitamin C that delivers superior results with less irritation.

Unlike traditional L-ascorbic acid:

Does not oxidise easily in the bottle , ensuring potency over time

, ensuring potency over time Lipid-soluble , making it more compatible with the skin

, making it more compatible with the skin Gentler yet highly effective, ideal even for sensitive or compromised skin

This advanced serum is clinically proven to improve the appearance of: