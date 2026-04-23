Broadway comes to Magheramorne

Appearing at Magheramorne Estate for the first time, Peter Corry brings his acclaimed live show to the gardens of the Victorian manor house on Sunday 3rd May. This production celebrates the very best of Hollywood and Broadway in one uplifting afternoon, with a carefully curated setlist of iconic songs that have defined generations of stage and screen.

Joined by his cast of exceptional singers, Corry performs favourites from Mary Poppins, Evita, Blood Brothers, Hadestown, The Lion King, Grease, Wicked and more. From powerful ballads to show-stopping ensemble numbers, this very special event promises nostalgia, energy and the kind of music you simply cannot help but sing along to.

With more than 30 years of international experience, Corry is widely regarded as one of Northern Ireland’s most distinguished performers, known for his powerful vocals, natural storytelling and commanding stage presence. His world-class performances, honed in the West End and on stages worldwide, blend artistry, passion, and wow factor with plenty heart and a love for what he does best.

Unforgettable hospitality

The gates of the exclusive estate will open at 12.30pm, giving guests the opportunity to explore the gardens and woodlands, purchase a drink or enjoy lunch al fresco before the show commences at 2pm.

Stay the night at Northern Ireland’s most exclusive address

Guests can also linger longer, and stay the night in one of the estate’s beautiful manor house rooms, taking time to enjoy drinks in the Drawing Rooms, relax by the open fires and enjoy a delicious breakfast.

Tickets for the show are priced from £37.50 and can be booked at www.magheramorneestate.com