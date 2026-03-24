Cinemagic Expands Into The Caribbean

Belfast-based Cinemagic International Film and Television Festival for Young People is expanding its global footprint with the launch of its first Caribbean short film academy in Barbados. Delivered in partnership with the National Cultural Foundation of Barbados and the Sandy Lane Charitable Trust, the initiative brings together a professional Barbadian film crew and 20 young participants from across the island.

Founded during the Troubles 37 years ago, Cinemagic has evolved from a cross-community Belfast project into a leading international youth film organisation, with programmes spanning the UK, Ireland, the Middle East and Los Angeles. Supported by major industry figures, it is widely recognised for fostering creative talent and skills development.

The Barbados project marks a strategic new chapter, developed following investment discussions between Cinemagic and key Barbadian stakeholders. Mentored by acclaimed screenwriter Maire Campbell, participants have created a film addressing youth drug use, inspired by real-life experiences.

Filmed at Verdun House, a project of The Substance Abuse Foundation Inc. (SAF) and Bath Beach, the production emphasizes recovery and hope. Premiering in summer 2026, it will also serve as an educational resource in schools, while providing participants with hands-on experience and official film credits. https://cinemagic.org.uk

Cinemagic Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cinemagic_filmfestival/

Cinemagic Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CinemagicFestival

Cinemagic LinkedIN https://www.linkedin.com/posts/cinemagicfilmfestival_