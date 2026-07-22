Oasis Travel Sets Sail with Triple Crown of Wins at Travel Weekly Agent Achievement Awards

Northern Ireland’s largest locally owned independent travel agency group, Oasis Travel, has secured a triple victory at this year’s Travel Weekly Agent Achievement Awards, taking home the coveted titles of Northern Ireland Agency of the Year and UK High Street Agency of the Year (Medium Agency), while Charlie Brown, Oasis Travel’s IT & Business Integration Manager was recognised as Agency Support Team Member of the Year.

Voted for by travel industry suppliers, the Travel Weekly Agent Achievement Awards are regarded as the highest accolade in UK travel retail, recognising agencies and individuals who consistently deliver excellence, innovation and exceptional customer service.

Held at London’s Park Plaza Westminster Bridge Hotel in partnership with headline sponsors Virgin Atlantic and Celebrity Cruises, the awards ceremony welcomed more than 650 industry professionals from across the UK. The winners were announced by television personality and entrepreneur Jamie Laing.

Scott McCabe, Managing Director of Oasis Travel, adds: “To come away with three awards in one evening, including Northern Ireland Agency of the Year and UK High Street Agency of the Year, is a tremendous achievement and a testament to the expertise, passion and commitment our team demonstrates every day.

“We’re especially delighted to see Charlie Brown recognised as Agency Support Team Member of the Year. Charlie has been an integral part of Oasis Travel for many years and plays a vital role behind the scenes in ensuring our teams and customers receive the highest level of service. It is wonderful to see his contribution recognised at a national level.”

The awards mark another significant milestone for the Lisburn-headquartered company, which was founded by Sandra Corkin in 1984. Over the past four decades, Oasis Travel has grown into one of Northern Ireland’s most respected travel providers, building a reputation for expertise across luxury holidays, long-haul travel and cruising, while maintaining a strong commitment to personalised customer service through its network of eight branches across Northern Ireland.

Scott McCabe concludes: “To be acknowledged by our industry peers and supplier partners from across the UK is particularly meaningful and reflects the trust they place in Oasis Travel as one of the leading travel businesses in the country.”

For further information, see: www.oasis-travel.co.uk