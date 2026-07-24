Eastside Arts Festival Fashion Show

Step Into East Belfast’s Most Stylish Night Out

Join The Wardrobe and EastSide Arts at Banana Block for a glamorous evening celebrating sustainable fashion, local creativity and incredible talent. Hosted by Rebecca McKinney from Cool FM, this special runway event will showcase innovative local designers, vintage and pre-loved pieces, and inspiring looks brought to life.

Enjoy an evening of fashion, creativity and style with a complimentary drink from Titanic Distillers. It’s the perfect excuse for a night out.

Thursday 30th July, doors 7pm

Tickets Available at: https://eastsidearts.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873687499?_kx=8wZ9gxfsC7UZHB-nxexXIB-0vLCtSQtUbmW1G44po3Dk7D94hNgbKQYmbpAmnjZP.RGrcK3