A Culture Of Lifelong Learning

A major gathering in Belfast has reinforced the growing momentum behind lifelong learning in Northern Ireland, as the Alliance for Lifelong Learning (ALL) hosted an event at the Open University.

Led by newly Alliance appointed Chair Martin Flynn, the event brought together education providers, employers, policymakers and learners to explore how stronger collaboration can address skills shortages and expand access to education. Established in 2023, ALL represents a broad coalition of organisations including Open College Network NI, AONTAS and the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, working collectively to champion inclusive learning opportunities.

Discussions focused on the urgent need to widen participation and remove barriers for learners of all ages and backgrounds, with a particular emphasis on aligning education pathways with evolving workforce demands. A key feature of the day was an interactive Collaboration Clinic where participants identified practical actions to improve coordination across the sector and better support learners.

The Department for the Economy, a consistent contributor since ALL’s inception, continues to play a central role in advancing the region’s Skills Strategy.

With strong engagement from stakeholders and learners alike, the event highlighted a shared commitment to promote inclusive learning pathways, support skills development, and advance collective actions. https://www.ocnni.org.uk

Pictured attending the Alliance for Lifelong Learning event at the Open University in Belfast are (left to right): Martin Flynn, Chief Executive, Open College Network; Annette Palmer, Dept for the Economy; Ian Getgood, Dept for the Economy; Catherine Shipman, SERC; Dearbháil Lawless, AONTAS; Julie Gorman, ICTU; Paul Donaghy, OCN and John D’Arcy, Open University.