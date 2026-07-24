Five New Documentaries Explore Belfast’s History Through Carlisle Memorial

A new documentary series is inviting audiences to discover the people, industries and communities that have shaped Belfast through the story of one of the city’s most significant historic buildings – Carlisle Memorial.

Presented by Belfast Buildings Trust (BBT), Threading Voices is a free programme of documentary screenings at The Black Box, featuring five newly commissioned short films by artist and filmmaker Jonathan Brennan. Combining archival research, interviews and cinematic storytelling, the films explore Belfast’s linen industry, architecture, migration, youth culture and community life.

At the centre of the series is Carlisle Memorial, the former Victorian Methodist church which marks its 150th anniversary this year. The screenings also form part of Belfast Buildings Trust’s programme during its 30th anniversary year, highlighting the organisation’s continuing work to use heritage as a catalyst for regeneration, creativity and public engagement.

Each documentary tells Belfast’s story through the voices of people whose experiences are connected to the themes explored, revealing how a single building can reflect the city’s industrial heritage, changing communities and cultural identity.

With each screening lasting under an hour, the programme offers an accessible opportunity to engage with Belfast’s history during a lunch break or after work:

Thursday 30 July: 6.00pm – Community

Admission is free.

Threading Voices forms part of Creative Belfast, a collaborative programme creating paid opportunities for young people aged 18–25 to gain experience in the creative and heritage sectors through live cultural projects. Five paid interns have worked alongside the production and events team to help deliver the series.

Since taking stewardship of the building in 2011, Belfast Buildings Trust has secured its future through conservation, restoration and community programming. Following recent investment from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, BBT is now progressing the next phase of the building’s development, combining its physical restoration with an ambitious programme of cultural activity, skills development and public participation.

Shane Quinn from Belfast Buildings Trust said:

“Threading Voices demonstrates how heritage can spark new conversations about Belfast’s past, present and future. As we mark both our 30th anniversary and Carlisle Memorial’s 150th anniversary, we’re looking ahead as much as we’re looking back – using the city’s built heritage to create opportunities for creativity, skills development and community engagement.”

Threading Voices filmmaker Jonathan Brennan added:

“The films are rooted in real stories and the voices of people who know this city best. Carlisle Memorial became a starting point for exploring Belfast’s wider history, revealing unexpected connections between place, memory and community. I hope audiences come away with a renewed appreciation of the stories that exist all around them.”

For further information on Belfast Buildings Trust visit www.belfastbuildingstrust.org and follow the milestone year on Instagram, Tik Tok and LinkedIn.