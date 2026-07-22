Make the Most of the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026!

Belfast City Council are excited to share a number of business readiness workshops taking place to help local businesses get prepared for the Fleadh!

With hundreds of thousands of visitors expected across Belfast during the Belfast Fleadh Cheoil, these practical and interactive workshops will help businesses maximise the opportunity to attract new customers, increase footfall and boost sales.

These workshops are suitable for any business in the Belfast area ranging from retailers, cafés, pubs, restaurants to salons, attractions, hospitality and service-based businesses, the sessions will cover low-cost marketing strategies, effective social media planning, and visual merchandising techniques to help businesses stand out during one of Belfast’s biggest cultural celebrations.

Led by experienced specialists, participants will leave with actionable ideas, ready-to-use marketing content, a personalised action plan and the confidence to turn increased visitor numbers into lasting business growth.

Workshop dates and links to register –

Thursday 23rd July 10am-12pm – Preparing your business for the Fleadh – South Belfast Businesses –

Monday 27th July 10am-12pm – Preparing your retail space with Window Dressing – All Businesses welcome –

Wednesday 29th July 10am-12pm – Preparing your business for the Fleadh- North Belfast Businesses –

Thursday 30th July 10am-12pm– Preparing your business for the Fleadh – West Belfast Businesses –