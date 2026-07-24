Heineken® 0.0 Adds Flavour to NI’s ‘No Alcohol’ Beer Market

HEINEKEN® 0.0 is bringing a fresh twist to Northern Ireland’s alcohol-free beer market this summer with the launch of two brand new flavours – Lemon & Elderflower and Nectarine & Juniper.

As NI drinkers make the most of the summer heatwave, the launch of the new flavours is perfect timing for consumers looking for added refreshment and more choice and when choosing their alcohol-free drinks.

Heineken® 0.0 is the biggest alcohol-free lager in the UK, worth £68.7m* (total trade), and one of the most recognised and trusted names in the rapidly expanding no- and low-alcohol market.

Now the brand is set to build on this success with two exciting new flavours which will be available at off licenses and retailers across Northern Ireland.

Combining Heineken® 0.0’s signature crisp, refreshing character with subtle fruit and botanical notes, Lemon & Elderflower and Nectarine & Juniper are designed to attract both existing beer drinkers and new consumers to the ‘no alcohol’ category.

Heineken® 0.0 distributor Craigavon-based United Wines has seen its ‘no alcohol’ portfolio grow to more than 20 products in the past five years and the company’s Senior Brand Manager David Greenlees believes that innovation is key to this growth.

“The no- and low-alcohol category has experienced remarkable growth in recent years,” said David, “and Heineken® 0.0 has played a leading role in that success thanks to its quality, taste and strong consumer trust.

“Innovation remains essential to keeping the category moving forward and, with the launch of Lemon & Elderflower and Nectarine & Juniper, Heineken® 0.0 is tapping into two key trends – moderation and flavoured beer – and widening the occasions in which drinkers can enjoy alcohol-free beer.

“With Nectarine & Juniper and Lemon & Elderflower, we’re introducing two exciting new flavours that offer consumers something different while staying true to the crisp, refreshing character that people expect from Heineken® 0.0.”

Heineken 0.0 with a twist of Lemon & Elderflower and Nectarine & Juniper is now available in 4 x 330ml packs at retailers across Northern Ireland.

The off-trade launch follows the recent expansion in the on-trade of Heineken® 0.0 on draught, further reinforcing the brand’s commitment to broadening alcohol-free choices and creating new opportunities for retailers and hospitality operators alike.

Since its launch in the Netherlands and Germany in 2017, the brand has led the way in quality, taste and innovation and is now sold in more than 110 markets across Europe, North America, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Heineken also manufactures Birra Moretto Zero – the non-alcoholic variant of the UK’s biggest selling Italian beer brand.

United Wines, a subsidiary of Heineken Ireland, is now one of the biggest drinks distributors on the island of Ireland. Operating from an 80,000 square foot warehouse in Craigavon, with 55 staff on its books, United Wines distributes an extensive portfolio of beers, wines, spirits and soft drinks to more than 1,000 bars, restaurants, hotels, off licenses, cash & carries, regional wholesalers and national multiples throughout the country.

* CGA & Nielsen MAT | Data to 23-Feb-26