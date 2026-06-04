Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter Welcomes New Sunday Market at Writers’ Square

A new Sunday market celebrating local creativity, independent makers and artisan food is set to launch this summer in the heart of Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter organised by Cathedral Quarter BID. From Sunday 7th June, the Cathedral Quarter Sunday Market at Writers’ Square will bring together local artists, crafters, designers, food producers and creatives for a series of markets running throughout the summer and into early autumn. The market will offer visitors the chance to browse handmade products, original artwork and artisan produce while enjoying one of Belfast’s most vibrant cultural districts.

Writers’ Square itself has long been recognised as a cultural landmark within the city. Designed as a tribute to Northern Ireland’s literary heritage, the square features quotations etched into its paving from some of the region’s most celebrated writers, including C.S. Lewis, John Hewitt, Louis MacNeice and Joseph Tomelty.

The market is also expected to provide a boost for surrounding businesses across the Cathedral Quarter, encouraging visitors to explore the area’s wide range of independent cafés, restaurants, pubs and cultural venues throughout the day. From coffee spots and brunch venues to award-winning restaurants and lively bars, the Sunday market aims to create an atmosphere that encourages people to wander through the Quarter, discover local businesses and enjoy the unique character and vibrancy of the neighbourhood.

Damien Corr, Cathedral Quarter BID Manager, said:

“The Cathedral Quarter has always been a place where culture, creativity and community come together, so Writers’ Square is the perfect setting for this new Sunday market. It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase local makers and food producers while encouraging people to spend time in the area and experience everything the Cathedral Quarter has to offer.”

Donagh McGoveran, Owner of Centra Donegall Street, added:

“The Cathedral Quarter Sunday market at Writers’ Square is a fantastic addition to the Cathedral Quarter and something that will complement the atmosphere we already see across the area at weekends. It will naturally encourage visitors to spend more time discovering everything the Quarter has to offer – from cafés and restaurants to live music and nightlife. It’s exactly the kind of event that adds to the energy and character of the area.”

The Cathedral Quarter Sunday Market at Writers’ Square will run from 12pm to 5pm on selected Sundays throughout the season. For further details on the market and for traders to take part visit www.cathedralquarterbelfast.com or follow on Instagram and X @CQBelfast, Facebook: Cathedral Quarter Belfast #CathedralQuarterBID.