Belfast Flavours event with Steve Orr OBE

Belfast’s food and drink community is set for a fresh serving of inspiration this January as Belfast Flavours brings together producers, chefs and hospitality operators to uncover the secret ingredient behind long-term business success. With the sector facing increasing competition and rapidly evolving consumer trends, understanding the purpose that drives a business is now more important than ever.

The free industry event, entitled What’s Your Why? took place on Wednesday 14 January 2026 at The Naut Café in the Catalyst Innovation Centre. Designed specifically for food and drink entrepreneurs, hospitality owners and emerging producers, the event explored how clarity of purpose can drive better decision-making, innovation and resilience in an increasingly competitive culinary market. It will also provided a practical inspiration for businesses at every stage – from start-ups to established operators looking to evolve.

Featuring keynote insights from Steve Orr OBE, CEO of the Catalyst science and technology hub, and one of Northern Ireland’s leading voices on innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainable business growth, the event delivered practical insights, creative thinking, and expert guidance for those looking to grow, innovate, and future-proof their food and drink ventures.

Steve Orr OBE, CEO of Catalyst, explained how What’s Your Why? will help food and drink businesses, saying:

“I’m really excited to be part of What’s Your Why? and to work with Belfast’s culinary community to explore what drives their businesses. In fast-moving sectors like food and drink, it’s easy to get caught up in the day-to-day. Events like this are so important because they give entrepreneurs and hospitality owners the time and space to define their ‘why.’

“Taking that moment to step back, reflect, and think about the bigger picture – why they started, where they want to go, and how they can innovate with confidence and purpose – helps them to stay focused and build something that lasts.

“I’ll be sharing practical examples and insights to help attendees turn that clarity into stronger growth, more resilient teams, and memorable experiences for their customers. It’s about helping people build food and drink businesses that endure, not just for today but for the years ahead.”

Established in 2022, Belfast Flavours is the industry-led food and drink collective supporting the growth of Belfast as a world-class culinary destination. It brings together producers, chefs, venues, educators and tourism partners to collaborate, share knowledge and strengthen the city’s food and drink ecosystem.

As Belfast’s food and drink sector continues to play an increasingly important role in the city’s visitor economy – and following recent recognition of Belfast as one of Time Out’s Best Cities for Food – Belfast Flavours is placing renewed emphasis on supporting the people behind the businesses. This includes ensuring they have access to insight, networks and advocacy to help them grow sustainably. Through events, advocacy and storytelling, the collective supports local producers, champion sustainability and help businesses access new audiences, while strengthening Belfast’s reputation as a food and drink destination.

Belfast Flavours’ membership spans the breadth of the city’s food and drink landscape, with committee representation and wider involvement from food producers including Indie Füde, Punjana Tea and Mike’s Fancy Cheese; industry organisations such as Food NI, Tourism NI and Ulster University; and hospitality names such as James St, 2Taps Wine Bar, Belfast Distillery Company, Hastings Hotels, Edo and Neighbourhood Café.

Andrew Dougan, Co-Chair of Belfast Flavours, reflecting on the collective’s ethos and the purpose of the What’s Your Why? event, said:

“Belfast Flavours exists to bring the sector together – creating space for collaboration, shared learning and long-term thinking. Events like What’s Your Why? are central to that mission, providing a dedicated space for producers, chefs and hospitality operators to connect, share experiences, and explore strategies for growth and innovation.

“By connecting our members with expert insight, practical tools, and one another, we’re helping businesses not just survive, but thrive in a competitive market. This event is a perfect example of how Belfast Flavours supports the people behind our food and drink scene, while strengthening the wider ecosystem and reinforcing Belfast’s reputation as a world-class culinary destination.”

The What’s Your Why? Event from Belfast Flavours is supported by Belfast City Council and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), aligning with wider ambitions to support business growth, innovation and a sustainable local food economy.

For further information visit https://www.belfastflavours.com/ or to book your free tickets for What’s Your Why? visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/whats-your-why-with-steve-orr-tickets-1977702312856. Lunch will be provided.