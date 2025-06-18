Fratelli Restaurant opens at Roe Valley Resort

The opening of the much-loved, family-friendly Italian restaurant Fratelli at Roe Valley Resort took place recently. Guests enjoyed a first look at the newly opened restaurant and heard from Galgorm Collection Managing Director Colin Johnston, who welcomed attendees and shared the group’s wider vision for Roe Valley Resort. Italian-themed canapés, including pizza and fresh pasta, were served throughout the evening, accompanied by live entertainment and a preview of the Resort’s upcoming refurbishment plans. The new Fratelli restaurant forms part of extensive redevelopment plans at Roe Valley Resort, which will also see the introduction of enhanced family facilities including a Kids Activity Zone boasting bungee trampolines, a bouncy castle, a mini 4×4 driving experience and Helter Skelter, as well as a kids playpark, arcade, jet skis in the pool and thrilling pool slides coming soon. Fratelli is now open Thursday – Monday | 5pm – 10pm.