The K-Beauty Secret To A Youthful Neck

Genosys launches ND Cell Neck & Décolleté Treatment

From glass skin to “slow ageing,” K-Beauty continues to set the global standard for skincare innovation. And while many routines focus on the face, Korean skincare experts have long known that the neck and décolleté are often the first areas to reveal visible signs of ageing. From glass skin to “slow ageing,” K-Beauty continues to set the global standard for skincare innovation. And while many routines focus on the face, Korean skincare experts have long known that the neck and décolleté are often the first areas to reveal visible signs of ageing.

Now, South Korean professional skincare brand Genosys is bringing clinic-grade care to this often-neglected area with the launch of its ND Cell – Neck & Décolleté Treatment, a targeted moisturiser designed to lift, firm and deeply hydrate the skin where it matters most.

“K-Beauty isn’t just about glowing skin on the face,” explains Shannon McCreery, Irish Educator for Genosys. “In Korea, neck care is considered an essential extension of your skincare routine. The skin here is thinner and more delicate, so it benefits from targeted ingredients that hydrate, strengthen and support collagen production over time.”

The result is a powerful yet lightweight treatment that blends advanced peptides, antioxidants and intense hydration to help smooth fine lines, improve elasticity and restore a youthful appearance to the neck and chest.

Why neck care is the next Big K-Beauty trend

While facial skincare routines continue to evolve, skincare professionals are increasingly encouraging consumers to extend their routines beyond the jawline. With increased screen time and “tech neck” becoming more common, fine lines and loss of firmness in the neck area are appearing earlier than ever.

In true K-Beauty fashion, the solution lies in consistent, preventative care using lightweight, targeted formulations rather than heavy creams or invasive treatments.

Genosys’ new ND Cell treatment was developed specifically for this delicate area, delivering firming peptides, antioxidant protection and deep hydration to help maintain smoother, stronger skin.

Meet the new launch: ND Cell Neck & Décolleté Treatment

Genosys ND Cell – Neck & Décolleté Treatment

RRP: €64.50 / £57

Size: 50g

Targeted firming & lifting care

Designed especially for the neck and chest, this advanced anti-ageing moisturiser helps visibly lift and firm the skin while smoothing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

By supporting elasticity and collagen health, it helps restore a tighter, more youthful-looking neck and décolleté – areas that often receive less attention in daily routines.

How to Use

Apply morning and evening to cleansed skin using gentle upward strokes across the neck and décolleté, helping to support circulation and absorption.

Suitable For

All skin types, particularly those experiencing dryness, loss of firmness or visible signs of ageing on the neck and chest.

With its combination of advanced ingredients and targeted formulation, the Genosys ND Cell – Neck & Décolleté Treatment offers a simple but powerful way to extend your skincare routine beyond the face – delivering the kind of preventative, science-led care that has made K-Beauty a global phenomenon.