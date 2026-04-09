Students Working Overseas Trust Fashion Show

The Students Working Overseas Trust (SWOT) at Queen’s University Belfast lit up the stage on Saturday the 14th March with their much-anticipated annual fashion show. It was an unforgettable evening of dance performances, glitz, and glamour that drew a crowd of over 1,000.Entirely organised by fourth-year medical students, SWOT is dedicated to raising funds for essential medical equipment in hospitals across low-income countries. What makes this initiative particularly powerful is that the very students taking to the stage are the ones who will personally deliver the impact of their efforts. This summer, these students will embark on a four week elective placement in a healthcare setting of their choosing. The hospitals located in the global south will receive equipment from the funds that provide life-saving care.

As SWOT’s largest annual fundraiser, this year’s fashion show was a remarkable success, raising over £60,000! The evening itself was vibrant, with a precision to detail from dance routines, to half-time entertainment, food and beverage.

From pom-poms to the famous “Umbrella” dance, sparkle filled the stage. Beyond the dazzling performances, the event stands as a testament to the dedication and compassion of the students involved.

To stay updated on future events and support their ongoing work, follow SWOT on Instagram @swotqub and consider contributing to their GoFundMe. For more coverage see our the May issue of Ulster Tatler magazine.