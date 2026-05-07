Ground Espresso Bars Serves Up Support for RNLI Lifesavers

Ground Espresso Bars has launched a new campaign in support of its charity partner, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), combining eye-catching design with modern, contactless ways to give.

Throughout the month of May, customers will be served their drinks in specially designed RNLI-themed cups, created to raise awareness and encourage donations for the lifesaving service. The limited-edition cups feature an illustration of the RNLI lifeboat stationed in Portrush, reflecting the strong connection between Ground Espresso’s Portrush store and the local lifeboat station. The design also includes a depiction of an RNLI crew member in their distinctive yellow kit enjoying a Ground coffee, alongside the call to action: “We’re the charity that saves lives at sea – will you be a lifesaver too?”

Each cup features a QR code, allowing customers to donate instantly via their smartphones, as well as the tap-to-donate devices which have been rolled out across all 25 Ground Espresso stores in Northern Ireland. As one of the first hospitality brands in the region to adopt this technology at scale, Ground Espresso is making it easier than ever for customers to support the RNLI in just seconds.

The shift towards contactless and mobile donations reflects changing consumer habits, with more people opting for quick, cashless ways to give. By integrating QR codes and tap-to-donate machines into everyday coffee purchases, the campaign aims to significantly increase fundraising potential while keeping the donation process simple and accessible.

As a charity-funded service, the RNLI relies on the kindness of their supporters to keep their vital and life-saving work running. Judy Nelson, volunteer lifeboat press officer, said. “The RNLI trains our volunteer crew to the highest standard to make sure we can respond to any emergency. Our crews have the best equipment and training to make sure we can do what we need to do to save lives at sea and to bring our volunteers home safely- and that’s where you come in – to be lifesavers too and help us do just that. We are delighted that Ground Coffee are featuring us on their coffee cups and hope this helps to continue to raise awareness of our work.”