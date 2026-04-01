Celebrate National Vitamin C Day With Yon-Ka’s High-Performance Serum C20

This National Vitamin C Day (April 4th), Yon-Ka invites you to experience the power of advanced skincare innovation with Serum C20—a maximum-strength Vitamin C formula designed to transform dull, uneven skin into a luminous, youthful-looking complexion.

Developed in French laboratories and formulated with 99.9% natural-origin ingredients, this high-performance serum redefines what Vitamin C can do for the skin.

Why Vitamin C Matters

Vitamin C is essential for:

Fighting free radical damage caused by environmental stress

Supporting collagen production for firmer skin

Brightening and evening skin tone

Restoring vitality to tired, dull complexions

On National Vitamin C Day, there’s no better time to invest in a formula that delivers visible, long-term skin health benefits.

Along with 20% new generation Vitamin C, this powerful serum is infused with 1.5million* native turmeric and pomegranate cells. These native plant cells not only enhance the power of the Vitamin C but also deliver antioxidant benefits of their own and ensure visible and proven effectiveness from five days**.

Day after day***, the skin is more luminous, the complexion is evening out and dark spots and pigmentation are starting to fade. With continued daily use, wrinkles become less visible and the skin is noticeably more toned and elastic.

Enriched with organic apricot oil, sweet orange essential oil and Yon-Ka Quintessence, Serum C20 enhances the skin without leaving a greasy finish. This unique waterless, oleo-serum is also non-comedogenic, alcohol and preservative free and is tolerated by all skin types.

Key features:

Made with a highly stable and potent form of Vitamin C called ascorbyl tetraisopalmitate.

Yon-Ka Quintessence, made of lavender, rosemary, geranium, thyme and cypress essential oils, provide a sensorial experience while helping active ingredients penetrate deeper into skin

Brightens discolouration and fades the look of dark spots

Fights free radicals to diminish fine lines and wrinkles

Dull, tired skin is revitalised for a more youthful complexion

Vegan formula with bottles and ampoules made with recycled glass

Oil-based formula won’t darken or oxidize after opening.

How to use:

Cleanse and prepare the skin. Take four to eight drops in the palms of your hands and inhale to experience the sensory elements. Apply to face and neck in the morning under SPF or evening under moisturiser. Can also be used effectively as a cure treatment.

This product is suitable for all skin types, even sensitive skin.

Yon-Ka Serum C20 is available now from yonka.ie and selected Yon-Ka salons and clinics nationwide.

RRP €135.50

https://yonka.ie/collections/face-care-serums/products/serum-c20-vitamin-c

A full list of Yon-Ka stockists & clinics can be found here: https://yonka.ie/find-a-pro/

Proven Results;

*in a 30ml bottle

**From 5 days:

Measured and visible effectiveness on the radiance and evenness of the complexion:

Nearly 9 out of 10 women: convinced by the radiance effect and the healthy glow action.

100% of women: have adopted the product & wish to continue using it.

***After 14 days :

Wrinkle volume is reduced. Skin is visibly smoother:

Nearly 9 out of 10 women: skin quality is better, more beautiful.

100% of women: find that skin is visibly smoother. 100% of women: find that the skin is awakened, more luminous and the complexion is radiant.