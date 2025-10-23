spot_img

City Hall Lights Up Red as Comics ‘Stand Up’ for Integrated Education!

Declan Roughan Photography - 16th October 2025 IEF - Comedy Night 2025 - Ulster Hall - Belfast

On Thursday 16 October 2025 some of our most well-known and loved comedians performed at a stand-up comedy night to support the growth and development of Integrated Education. 

 

The very same evening Belfast City Hall was lit up in red to reflect support for the Integrated Education Fund (IEF) by the High Sheriff of Belfast, Councillor Fiona McAteer, who has chosen the IEF as one of her charities for the year. 

 

Stand-Up for Integrated Education 2025 is the latest in a series of sold-out comedy nights held in the iconic Ulster Hall. Home-grown comedians Tim McGarry and Colin Murphy returned with Scottish comic Wendy Wason for the annual gig on Thursday 16 October.  This year they were joined by Emer Maguire, a fierce advocate for Integrated Education, who made her first appearance at Stand-Up for Integrated Education, and William Thompson, a rising star in the comedy world, known for his sharp wit, relatable humour, and engaging stage presence.

 

The High Sheriff of Belfast, Councillor Fiona McAteer, said:

“Integrated Education makes a massive contribution to life in Northern Ireland, with benefits reaching the entire community.  Integrated schools bring people together.  I want to congratulate and commend the IEF for their role in supporting the growth and development of Integrated Education.”

 

Paul Caskey OBE, Chief Executive of the IEF, commented:

“The IEF is so grateful for the support of our comic friends.  They are so generous in giving up their time to support us.  The Stand-Up for Integrated Education Comedy Night has become a highlight of the year.  It was a great evening of laughter and fun.  

Thank you to everyone who came and helped raise funds to support the growth and development of Integrated Education.”

 

 

Declan Roughan Photography – 16th October 2025
