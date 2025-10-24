Racing star Adam Brown fuels 2025/26 season with Perfectly Pure sponsorship deal

The partnership was a natural fit, as Adam, who has already broken records in British motorcycle racing, has long been an advocate for natural, nutrient-rich fuel both on and off the track.

Speaking about the sponsorship, Kathie McCausland said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be backing Adam Brown this season. His determination, focus and talent are inspiring. He’s a young man on a mission and I love that. At Perfectly Pure, we believe in fuelling performance naturally, with no shortcuts, no added sugar, and no preservatives – just honest, functional nutrition. Adam embodies everything we stand for. We’re thrilled to support his journey and to help other riders and fans understand the power of clean, natural fuel.”