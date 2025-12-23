The unveiling of The Lough Erne Collection, curated by Ciara Hambly, was a joyous celebration of a new collection of contemporary Irish art (from north and south), provided by Hambly & Hambly Art Gallery and exhibited at Lough Erne Resort, Enniskillen. This stunning collection of seventy diverse artworks (many of which are now available to purchase) takes resort guests on an unique art journey in celebration of a new partnership between Hambly & Hambly and Lough Erne Resort, which raises the bar in cultural tourism. The event was attended by many of the artists who mingled with guests, engaging them in informal and enlightening conversations about their artworks. Curator Ciara Hambly introduced the concepts behind this world-class collection which seeks to enhance and reflect the beauty of the interior and exterior of this stunning location. Complimentary copies of the limited edition Lough Erne Collection Book are available, email ciara@ hamblyandhambly.com.