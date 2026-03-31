Queen’s Wins Global Award For Commitment To Inclusive Careers Support

Queen’s University Belfast has been awarded the Best Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Award at the 2026 Global Careers Services Summit.

The awards, sponsored by EY and hosted this year at the University of Capetown, South Africa, recognise excellence in university career services worldwide.

The University received the award for its Career Boost programme, which supports students who are neurodivergent, have additional learning needs or health conditions, have caring responsibilities, or are seeking to change career direction. The programme helps participants develop employability skills within an accessible and inclusive learning environment.

Co-designed with neurodivergent students, delivered by the University’s Careers, Employability and Skills team in partnership with Specialisterne NI, and funded by the Department for the Economy, Career Boost helps students address barriers to participation and progression, build essential career management skills, and develop long-term resilience and adaptability.

The programme is delivered across ten two-hour sessions. Participants also receive the ‘Future Ready Award’, which recognises extracurricular experiences gained during their time at Queen’s and is awarded at graduation.

Participants reported improvements of between 52% and 86% across key areas such as interview skills, networking and wellbeing integration, demonstrating the programme’s significant impact.

A student who participated in the 2026 cohort said:

“While the current graduate job market is notoriously difficult to navigate, Career Boost has equipped me with the specific resources and preparation needed to overcome these barriers. It has turned the daunting transition from university into a manageable and exciting next step toward suitable employment.”

Professor Judy Williams, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Education and Students, said:

“It is important that every student, regardless of their background or personal circumstances, has equitable access to opportunities to develop the skills, confidence and experience needed to succeed. Programmes such as Career Boost play a vital role in breaking down barriers and ensuring all students can realise their full potential.”

Economy Minister, Dr Caoimhe Archibald said:

“Through initiatives like Inclusive Futures, we are funding programmes that remove barriers for underrepresented and economically inactive learners, including neurodiverse individuals. This achievement shows the real impact of inclusive skills provision in helping people build confidence, develop skills, and move towards meaningful employment.”

Sharon Didrichsen, Managing Director, Specialisterne Northern Ireland said:

“We are so proud of the Career Boost team, and we are thankful to the Careers, Employability and Skills team at Queen’s and the Department for the Economy NI for including Specialisterne Northern Ireland in the programme. It has been a delight to co-design and co-deliver Careers Boost together.”