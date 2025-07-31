spot_img

Kathryn Collie has been appointed Chair of Belfast Buildings Trust

admin
By admin
In
Business

A former Director at Cleaver Fulton Rankin, Kathryn has extensive expertise in commercial property law and regeneration. She played a key role in major developments across Northern Ireland, advising leading financial institutions, retailers, and private sector developers, as well as a range of leading heritage charities.

A graduate of Cambridge University and Guildford Law School, Kathryn is a Governor of Ballymena Academy and a Deputy Lieutenant for Co Antrim.

Kathryn’s leadership will help drive Belfast Buildings Trust’s regeneration focus, including its ‘Creative Belfast’ initiative, as it shapes new opportunities to connect heritage, regeneration, and creative careers across the city and beyond.  She will support the Trust as it marks its 30th anniversary and the 150th anniversary of the construction of its flagship project, Carlisle Memorial Church, in 2026.

spot_img

Must Read

Previous article
White Claw® Hard Seltzer Takes Centre-Stage at The SSE Arena

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news in your domain of interest. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Subscribe to our eNewsletter

About Us

Ulster Tatler is a lifestyle and society magazine based in Northern Ireland. Established in 1966, Ulster Tatler is Northern Ireland's largest and most widely read monthly magazine. It has coverage of a wide range of events in the N Ireland social calendar as well as local fashion, beauty, healthcare and much more. The focus of the magazine is very much on the positive aspects of life in N Ireland.

Address

Unit 26, The Workshop, Ormeau Business Park in the Gasworks, Belfast BT7 2JA 

Affiliates Of Ulster Tatler Audited Bureau of Circulations

Terms & Conditions

We do not store credit card details nor do we share customer details with any 3rd parties.

Delivery for each issue is the first week of every month.

To cancel your subscription call 028 9066 3311 at least a week before the release of the latest issue.

If you cancel your subscription you are refunded the remaining amount on a pro-rata basis, ie If you purchase a years supply and cancel after 6 months you are refunded the remaining 6 months payment.

© 2025 Ulster Tatler | All rights reserved