Kathryn Collie has been appointed Chair of Belfast Buildings Trust

A former Director at Cleaver Fulton Rankin, Kathryn has extensive expertise in commercial property law and regeneration. She played a key role in major developments across Northern Ireland, advising leading financial institutions, retailers, and private sector developers, as well as a range of leading heritage charities.

A graduate of Cambridge University and Guildford Law School, Kathryn is a Governor of Ballymena Academy and a Deputy Lieutenant for Co Antrim.

Kathryn’s leadership will help drive Belfast Buildings Trust’s regeneration focus, including its ‘Creative Belfast’ initiative, as it shapes new opportunities to connect heritage, regeneration, and creative careers across the city and beyond. She will support the Trust as it marks its 30th anniversary and the 150th anniversary of the construction of its flagship project, Carlisle Memorial Church, in 2026.