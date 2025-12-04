spot_img

Finnebrogue co-founder, US diplomat, leading playwright and Stena Group CEO receive honorary degrees at Queen’s

admin
By admin
In
news
Queen’s University Belfast is recognising eight inspiring honorary graduates this winter, highlighting global achievement in diplomacy, business, science, the arts and community life. 

Among those to be honoured are playwright Owen McCafferty; Finnebrogue co-founder Christine Lynn; distinguished US diplomat The Honorable Barbara J. Stephenson; and Stena Group CEO Dan Sten Olsson, representing an impressive cross-section of global and local impact. 

Announcing this year’s honorary graduates, Professor Sir Ian Greer, President and Vice-Chancellor of Queen’s University Belfast, said: 

“Our honorary graduates this winter represent excellence across so many fields, from diplomacy and business to medicine, the arts and community service. Each has made a distinctive and lasting contribution to society, reflecting the values of Queen’s and inspiring others to make their own mark on the world.” 

The Honorable Barbara J. Stephenson will be recognised for her distinguished career in diplomacy and education. A former US Ambassador to Panama and Consul General in Belfast, Barbara played a key role in supporting the Good Friday Agreement and Northern Ireland’s peace process. Now Vice Provost for Global Affairs at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, she continues to champion international collaboration and understanding through education. 

Queen’s will also honour playwright Owen McCafferty, receiving a Doctor of Literature for his acclaimed body of work, including Agreement and Ordinary Love, which have brought Belfast’s stories to international audiences. Professor Desmond Archer OBE receives a Doctor of Medical Science for his pioneering career in ophthalmology, shaping clinical training and eye health research across the UK. 

Four leading business figures will receive honorary degrees for their impact across industry and commerce. Dan Sten Olsson, Chief Executive of the Stena Sphere, is recognised for decades of global leadership and for Stena Line’s long-term contribution to Northern Ireland’s economy. Christine Lynn, co-founder of Finnebrogue, is honoured for building one of the UK’s most innovative food producers, alongside her late husband Denis, and for strengthening research partnerships with Queen’s. 

Helen Kirkpatrick MBE is being recognised for over 25 years of senior leadership across multiple sectors and her substantial contributions to entrepreneurship and governance at the University, including as Chair of the University’s commercial arm – QUBIS. And John McDowell MBE is receiving his degree in recognition of more than six decades of leadership at Kilwaughter Minerals Ltd, and for his long-standing support for education and charitable work. His son, Peter McDowell, accepted the award on his father’s behalf at the ceremony.

And finally Dr Nigel Carr MBE, former Ireland rugby international turned broadcaster and community leader, will receive a Doctor of the University for services to the community.  

Honorary degrees are formally conferred during the University’s winter graduation ceremonies in December. 

Honorary graduates 2025 

  • Barbara J. Stephenson – Doctor of Laws for distinction in public service and services to Higher Education 
  • Dan Sten Olsson – Doctor of Science in Economics for services to business and commerce 
  • Christine Lynn – Doctor of Science in Economics for services to business and commerce 
  • Owen McCafferty – Doctor of Literature for distinction in the arts 
  • Helen Kirkpatrick MBE – Doctor of Science in Economics for services to business and commerce 
  • John McDowell MBE – Doctor of Science in Economics for services to business and commerce 
  • Professor Desmond Archer OBE – Doctor of Medical Science for distinction in medicine 
  • Dr Nigel Carr MBE – Doctor of the University for services to the community. 

 

 
spot_img

Must Read

Previous article
Queen’s TEDx seventh edition
Next article
Jingle & Mingle with Hastings Hotels

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news in your domain of interest. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Subscribe to our eNewsletter

About Us

Ulster Tatler is a lifestyle and society magazine based in Northern Ireland. Established in 1966, Ulster Tatler is Northern Ireland's largest and most widely read monthly magazine. It has coverage of a wide range of events in the N Ireland social calendar as well as local fashion, beauty, healthcare and much more. The focus of the magazine is very much on the positive aspects of life in N Ireland.

Address

Unit 26, The Workshop, Ormeau Business Park in the Gasworks, Belfast BT7 2JA 

Affiliates Of Ulster Tatler Audited Bureau of Circulations

Terms & Conditions

We do not store credit card details nor do we share customer details with any 3rd parties.

Delivery for each issue is the first week of every month.

To cancel your subscription call 028 9066 3311 at least a week before the release of the latest issue.

If you cancel your subscription you are refunded the remaining amount on a pro-rata basis, ie If you purchase a years supply and cancel after 6 months you are refunded the remaining 6 months payment.

© 2025 Ulster Tatler | All rights reserved