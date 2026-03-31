Dónal Gallagher To Receive Honorary Doctorate From The Open University

The Open University honoured music industry pioneer and cultural ambassador Dónal Gallagher with an honorary doctorate at its Dublin Degree Ceremony.

The landmark event, which took place at Croke Park on Thursday 12 March, celebrated the achievements of Open University graduates from across the island of Ireland, alongside recognising Dónal Gallagher’s exceptional contribution to music, culture and community over more than six decades.

The Open University has a distinguished tradition of recognising leaders in every sphere of public life, from peacebuilding and public service to the arts, education, sport and business. Dónal Gallagher became the latest honorary graduate, recognised for his pivotal role in shaping Irish music and in championing the unifying power of the arts.

Raised in Cork, Dónal Gallagher grew up immersed in blues, folk and early rock and roll. As tour manager for his brother Rory’s early band, Taste, he oversaw their rise from a residency at Belfast’s Maritime Hotel to a move to London and major international tours, including legendary performances at the Isle of Wight Festival and the Montreux Jazz Festival.

Following the band’s breakup, Dónal became manager to his brother, Rory playing a central role in the career of one of Ireland’s most influential musicians. Widely regarded as Ireland’s first major rock star, Rory Gallagher was regularly voted among the greatest guitarists of all time and influenced generations of musicians across the world. His success helped pave the way for future Irish artists and bands to achieve international recognition, including Johnny Marr, Slash, Joe Bonamassa and Brian May.

Often considered the first major Irish rock star, Rory helped pave the way for bands such Thin Lizzy, U2 and the Boomtown Rats, while influencing traditional musicians such as Martin Hayes.

Throughout the Troubles, Dónal and Rory considered Belfast a second home and continued to perform there, even as many international artists chose not to. Dónal organised concerts at venues including Belfast’s Mandela Hall and the Ulster Hall, helping to create shared cultural experiences during a deeply divided period. These performances brought together people from different communities in admiration of music, reflecting Dónal’s steadfast belief in its power to unite.

Beyond artist management, Dónal has been at the forefront of the British and Irish rock scenes since the early 1970s. He helped found Ireland’s first outdoor rock festival in Macroom and was a key partner in the founding of the influential music magazine Hot Press. He also established the independent record label Capo Records and publishing company, Strange Music, supporting artists and contributing to the development of Ireland’s music industry infrastructure.

Since Rory Gallagher’s untimely death in 1995, Dónal has carefully overseen his brother’s musical legacy. Through remastered releases, previously unreleased material and special anniversary editions, he has ensured that Rory’s music remains accessible to lifelong admirers while reaching new generations of listeners.

Amongst the acclaimed posthumous releases are the acoustic album Wheels Within Wheels and the previously unreleased Notes From San Francisco, alongside a series of restored live recordings. In partnership with novelist Ian Rankin, he also developed Kickback City, an innovative project inspired by Rory’s love of crime fiction. As an active member of the London Irish community Dónal continues to champion Irish music and culture more widely.

Commenting ahead of the ceremony, John D’Arcy, Director of The Open University in Ireland, added: “Dónal Gallagher’s lifelong dedication to music and cultural exchange has had a profound impact far beyond the stage. His commitment to preserving and promoting Rory Gallagher’s legacy, and his belief in music as a force for connection during some of the most challenging periods in our history, reflect values that resonate strongly with The Open University’s mission. It is a privilege to award him this Honorary Doctorate.

“At The Open University, we celebrate the arts not only for their intrinsic value but also for their wider social impact. Dónal Gallagher’s work in nurturing one of Ireland’s most important musical legacies, and in using music as a bridge across communities, embodies that spirit.”

Reflecting on the honour, Dónal Gallagher said: “This recognition from The Open University is a great honour. Education, culture and the arts should be open to everyone, regardless of background. I admire the OU’s commitment to widening access and promoting lifelong learning, showing that it’s never too late to take a new direction. To be recognised in this way, particularly in Dublin among this year’s graduates means a great deal to me and the wider Gallagher family.”

Dónal Gallagher was formally conferred with the honorary degree of Doctor of the University at The Open University’s Dublin Degree Ceremony on Thursday.

Former Irish presidents, Mary Robinson and Mary McAleese were amongst those to have received honorary degrees from The Open University, alongside Oscar-winning filmmaker, Neil Jordan; sporting legends, Mary Peters and Mickey Harte; Snow Patrol frontman, Gary Lightbody; and prominent peacebuilders, Lord John Alderdice and Baroness Nuala O’Loan.

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