The Veridian Collective – a group of four artist painters who met while studying for a B.A degree at Belfast School of Art – were delighted to launch their inaugural exhibition at Bangor Castle Museum Long Gallery. The four artists, Deborah Adair, Patricia Finlay, Vicki Maguire and Joanne Wells came late to art following long and varied careers. The Collective aims to produce accessible, relatable work which will inspire as well as offering a thought-provoking experience. ‘Between Worlds’ was opened by the Mayor of Ards and Bangor Borough Council, Gillian McCollum and the exhibition will run from 15th January to 19 April.